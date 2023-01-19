(Tabor) -- East Mills has seen plenty of exotic defenses this season. On Thursday night, in a Corner Conference Tournament meeting with Sidney, the Wolverines took advantage of the openings it left.
The Wolverines (13-1) got a career night from Kyler Williams, a double-digit evening from Layne Mastin and the usual work from Mason Crouse on their way to a 65-36 win over the Cowboys (5-8).
“That’s more like what we hope to do against a triangle-and-two,” East Mills head coach Kevin Schafer told KMA Sports. “Layne Mastin, Kyler Williams, Jackson Embree — they hit some shots. If they’re not getting guarded, we’ve got to hit those shots.”
Williams hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 11 points while Mastin hit two 3-pointers and pitched in 10. In all, the Wolverines bench had 24 points.
“Coach told us to shoot our shot that we like,” Williams said. “He said he believed in us, and the shots were falling.”
“I missed one or two early,” Mastin added. “Coach told me to keep shooting, so I did and it felt good off the fingers.”
While the role players were finding their way, Crouse put in 20 points of his own to add to the onslaught.
“I’m proud of Mason and Braden (West) having some patience,” Schafer said. “When you’re going against that type of defense, (it can be tough).”
The offense was joined by a suffocating defense, as the Wolverines used their quickness and length to keep Sidney’s offense down and forced 17 turnovers.
“We’ve played a lot of man this year,” Schafer said. “That’s generally what our go-to defense has been this year. We do have quite a bit of length where if someone gets beat off the dribble we can intimidate them from possibly going to the rim. Both of our points guards are really quick and can put pressure on the ball.”
East Mills is back in the Corner Conference Tournament championship round and will play Saturday in Griswold against Fremont-Mills. Coach Schafer’s team has lost in the final each of the last four years.
“I think the last couple years, we’ve been a little tight starting out,” Schafer said. “This is probably the first year we’re considered the favorite. We’ve beat (Fremont-Mills), but these are high school kids. You don’t know how you’e going to play on a particular night. I just hope we go out and play our best basketball. If we do that, I think we’ll be pleased.”
Braedon Godfread had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Grant Whitehead added 12 points for Sidney. The Cowboys get Stanton in the third place game on Saturday in Griswold. Watch both games on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out full interviews with Coach Schafer, Williams and Mastin below.