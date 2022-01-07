(Sidney) -- After a solid first half leading by double digits into halftime, the East Mills girls were able to survive a fourth-quarter surge from Sidney escaping with a 47-45 win Friday night on KMA 960.
"I was really happy with how we played," Head Coach Alexis Moreno said. "We thought we had a game plan, and we followed it really, really well. I think we executed really well on offense and defense, so I'm very, very proud of my team."
For three-quarters of the game, the Wolverines were strong on defense and good enough on offense to continue building a solid 10-point leading heading into halftime. An 8-0 run led by Mia Goodman in the first quarter helped propel the Wolverines early.
"Mia Goodman stepped up really well today, she had double digit points," Moreno said. "I think we just did a good job of being more confident in our shot."
Goodman would finish the night with 12 points, including four from the free-throw line and six rebounds. Meanwhile, season-leading scorer Emily Williams struggled offensively in the first half, amounting to just four points. However, Moreno says she was doing more than scoring Friday night.
"Emily always does a really good job, she also did a really good job of passing," Moreno said.
A hint of what was to come came late in the second quarter as Sidney made a 5-1 run to close the half, forcing a handful of Wolverine turnovers, and Kaden Payne knocked in three free throws to tighten the score.
The leading scorer for the Wolverines would shift from Goodman to Williams as the senior came to life in the third quarter finding the basket three times in the third.
"We were screening more and running through the offense and getting open, and getting good looks," Williams said.
Williams would ultimately finish the night with 17 points along with five rebounds.
As the game progressed in the second half, Sidney would slowly begin to chip away at the Wolverines' lead. Avery Dowling knocked in a long three-pointer with just a few seconds left in the third quarter to cut East Mills' lead to just eight points going into the fourth quarter of play.
Turnovers would plague the Wolverines in the fourth quarter, and Sidney forward Chay Ward took advantage, knocking in a pair of fourth-quarter threes, with the first one giving Sidney a 42-41 lead. However, Williams says she had a simple message for her teammates to come back.
"Just get to the free throw line, because we were in the bonus so we knew we could put the free throws in," Williams said. "So we just drove, got fouled, and put the free throws in."
Coming off the bench, Kiley Barrett would be able to knot the game up again with just over a minute to play at 45-45, knocking in one of those late-game free throws. However, Williams would put in a last-minute go-ahead score, giving the Wolverines the 47-45 win. East Mills' contributors in the win included Miah Urban with seven points, who fouled out with just over five minutes left to play, Natalie Goodman with six points, and Aspen Crouse with four.
Meanwhile, Kaden Payne would pace the Cowgirls with 11 points and five rebounds, while Ward finished the night with 10 points and three rebounds. Avery Dowling and Aunika Hayes would finish with six points, while Makenna Laumann and Harley Spurlock would finish with five.
"This is super big, we love that momentum," Moreno said. "We had so many people step up, we had so many good things, the girls are really hyped up right now and I am too."
East Mills move to 10-2 on the year and solidify their second-place spot in the Corner Conference, and now turn their attention to Fremont-Mills for their first conference re-match. Meanwhile, for Sidney, they fall to 4-4, slip to third in the Corner Conference, and face another tough challenge on Tuesday in 9-0 Stanton.
You can catch the full interview with Emily Williams and Head Coach Alexis Moreno below.