(Hastings) -- Tonight showed two great games in Hastings between East Mills and West Harrison in a non-conference battle. Tonight showed two teams who used speed and athleticism to lead them to victory.
GIRLS: EAST MILLS 74 WEST HARRISON 41
The first 10 seconds of the game is the true storyline of this game. East Mills started out perfect by winning the opening tip and immediately seeing Miah Urban taking the ball right to the cup with an easy lay in. This was followed by Emily Williams stealing the following inbounds pass and going up for a lay up, a lay up that wouldn’t get to the rim, as on the step for the shot Williams left knee buckled bringing her to the floor. This proved to be an opportunity for role players to step up when called upon.
“I knew they would, they’ve done a nice job of responding. We know that they can hit shots and the confidence level continues to go up and that’s what we need them to do,” head coach Blair Holman said.
Miah Urban answered the call by scoring 12 points in the first quarter alone and giving her team a 22-8 lead. While in the second quarter Aspen Crouse started to chip in by putting up 12 in the second quarter along with 5 more from Urban as the two Wolverines scored all of East Mills points in the quarter to head into the locker room with a 39-20 advantage. Urban spoke on what worked well.
“Just our two man game, cutting and then kicking out and then hitting big shots,” Urban said.
Urban also spoke on defense being a large success for her Wolverines.
“I thought we did really good defensively, especially when Emily went down. We just had to talk and move and I think we did that tonight,” Urban said.
Urban finished the game with 29 points while Aspen Crouse added in 23 as the Wolverines improved to 10-5 on the season. West Harrison falls to 0-16 and will face Coon Rapids-Bayard tomorrow night. For East Mills their schedule is a wild one as the Wolverines will face Griswold tomorrow, at Stanton on Thursday, at Essex on Friday and finally Fremont-Mills on Saturday.
“We are going to take it one day at a time, we know it is a busy week. They are young and have young legs so we will be alright,” Holman said.
BOYS: WEST HARRISON 54 EAST MILLS 38
The varsity boys game showed two teams with a lot of speed and a tale of two halves.
“East Mills is a great team, they are well coached and coach Schafer had them fired up and they were ready for us tonight,” head coach Rowdy Evans said.
West Harrison used their length throughout the game to lead 22-16 midway through the second quarter. That’s when East Mils capitalized on a 6 point possession. A shooting foul, which led to a technical, meant four free throws and the ball for the Wolverines. East Mills didn’t waste the opportunity presented to them by scoring all 6 potential points and tying up the game.
“I was mad at that but it pushed me to do the best that I could right off the bat and get us up as many points and try and put them down right away,” Koleson Evans said.
Evans did just that by leading his team on an 8-0 run to end the first half and go into the locker room with the lead. Evans finished with 14 in the half and 25 for the game.
“It was really big for us. Our kids were excited when they got into the locker room instead of thinking about giving up a six point lead so it was huge for us,” Rowdy Evans said.
West Harrison never looked back from that moment in the game. They continued to use their length on the defensive end to force the Wolverines into tough shots while getting layups and wide open looks on the other end of the floor. The Hawkeyes improve to 11-5 after winning eight straight games and will take on Coon Rapids-Bayard tomorrow night. Koleson Evans spoke on the feeling in his team's locker room on this current win streak.
“It’s hype, it’s awesome, it is a great environment to be around, it’s crazy,” Evans said.
East Mills falls to 11-4 and will play at Griswold tomorrow night. To see the full videos from tonight's games click below.