(Malvern) -- East Mills football hopes the athleticism and big-play ability that led them to a 2-1 start is enough to get past the defending 8-player state champions on Friday.
The Wolverines' explosive offense was on display last week in their 65-14 win over Griswold.
"We are pretty fast, and we used our speed to our advantage," co-head coach Kevin Schafer said. "Griswold is a young team. We just had more seniors and experience, and we took advantage of that."
Junior Zach Thornburg posted 144 yards and threw for four touchdowns on Friday. Thornburg has thrown for 424 yards and eight touchdowns through three games.
"He had one of his better games," Schafer said. "His passing was much better. He was picking out the correct receivers. He's quick and has breakaway speed."
He leads a speedy and athletic East Mills offense consisting of Ryan Stortenbecker (205 rushing yards, 3 TD, 50 receiving yards, 3 TD), Mason Crouse (8 catches for 175 yards and 1 TD) and Davis McGrew (9 catches for 191 yards and 4 TDs).
"They're our offense," Schafer said. "We get those guys the ball in space. We've struggled with just driving the ball, so we try to hit them on a 10 or 12-yard play and let them make a big play out of it. We need those. We're hoping to make big plays using their quickness."
Coach Schafer notes the Wolverines' defense as their strength through three games.
East Mills has allowed only 28 points in their wins over Woodbine and Griswold. They've also forced 11 turnovers in three games.
Stortenbecker and McGrew have two interceptions, while Peyton and Jackson Embree have each recovered one fumble and snagged one interception.
"We've been better on the defensive side than the offensive side," Schafer said.
While their defense has been stout, Coach Schafer feels playing physical for an entire game is still a work in progress.
"Against Lenox, I thought we stood up to them for about two minutes," he said. "Then they just physically wore us down. Can we stand up to the bigger teams for a longer time to give us a chance in the fourth quarter?"
CAM (2-1) comes into Friday's matchup with a balanced offense. Quarterback Chase Spieker has thrown for 473 yards and seven touchdowns, and Austin Williams leads the rushing attack with 267 yards and four touchdowns.
"They can line up and play power football or the spread the field and throw," Schafer said. "They're very balanced. It's going to be a difficult matchup for us."
The Cougars' defense returns many contributors from last year's state championship team. They've forced six turnovers in three games and held opponents to 21.3 points per game.
"The chance of us lining up and playing power football... we can't do that a lot," Coach Schafer said. "We wouldn't be successful doing that. Our biggest concern is if we can pass block long enough to give Thornburg time."
The big play has been the Wolverines' bread and butter this year. They hope that trend continues on Friday.
"We have to stand up to their physical nature," Schafer said. "Can we do that for a longer period of time than we did against Lenox? It's hard for us to pound the ball down the field against a team as physical as them. We're going to need some big plays."
Jesse Schraft has reports from Malvern on Friday as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.