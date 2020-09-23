(Malvern) -- The East Mills volleyball team is currently 15-1 on the season and among the favorites in the Corner Conference.
"I'm very happy with how things have gone," Coach Connie Viner said. "We have a lot of things to keep working on, but where we are now feels really good. The girls are really excited."
Coach Viner's team has claimed tournament titles at Missouri Valley and Mount Ayr this season. They've accrued victories this season over Southwest Valley, Essex, Lenox, Griswold (twice), Riverside, Boyer Valley, Missouri Valley, Stanton, Bedford, Sidney, Shenandoah, Clarke, Interstate 35 and Lamoni.
The Wolverines were a regional qualifier a year ago and lost their top hitter from that team -- Alex Knop -- however, Coach Viner knew this year's team was capable of putting together a strong season.
"I had an inkling that if we put all the right people together and everyone settled into their roles, we could be a pretty good team. " Viner said.
The defense has been a pleasant surprise for the Wolverines, particularly in the front row, where the Wolverines have posted a state-best 161 blocks this season.
"I'm surprised our blocking is pretty good this year," Viner said. "Very happy with that. I keep telling the girls we got to block more."
Rachel Drake leads the Wolverines in blocks with 58 while Emily Williams, Jaimee Davis, Mia Goodman and Miah Urban have posted 25, 22, 21 and 14 apiece.
Offensively, Drake leads the way with 3.5 kills per set while Williams has added 3.4. Viner feels the combo provides a nice 1-2 punch for her offense.
"They can both jump and are very athletic," Viner said. "They both play all the way around. Their passing is getting better."
Setter Miah Urban deserves much of the credit for Drake and Williams' stellar seasons. Urban is currently averaging 8.4 kills per set.
"She is always striving to improve," Viner said of Urban. "She has very high expectations of herself and her hitters. She's just a very good quarterback out on the floor."
Kaylor Horgdal and Randi Knop have also been contributors for a very deep East Mills squad.
"This year I feel like we have the whole package," Viner said. "We are very strong at the net. We've got some powerful hitting, not just one person, and we are gelling as a team."
The Wolverines -- who are currently ranked No. 15 in Class 1A -- appear to be the favorite for the upcoming Corner Conference Tournament, which is something they have never won.
"We have high expectations to do well," Viner said. "I don't think East Mills has ever won the conference tournament, so we would like to do that, but we have to take it one game at a time and not look too far ahead."
East Mills will next be in action at the Bedford Tournament Saturday. The complete interview with Coach Viner can be heard below.