(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines avenged one of their three losses of 2020 when they beat Lenox last week. Their reward? A chance to face one of 8-Man's most explosive offenses.
The Wolverines (5-3) secured their date with Audubon by pulling away from Lenox in a 41-16 victory, becoming one of the final 32 teams remaining in Class 8-Man.
"Glad we are healthy and get to play," Co-Coach Kevin Schafer said. "Lenox is a good team and well-coached. I'm glad we are able to come out with a win. That was a big victory for us."
The 25-point final result does not do the game's competitiveness justice. Lenox led 16-7 at the half and 16-14 going into the fourth quarter, where the Wolverines scored 27 points behind a strong performance from the defensive and special teams units. East Mills notched fourth-quarter touchdowns on a fumble recovery and an interception return.
"The biggest thing was we played so much better defense in the second half than the first half," said Schafer, who coaches the offense while Co-Coach Claude Lang controls the defense. "We were much more physical. Once we got the lead, we forced them to have to pass and we were in good shape."
Lenox actually out-gained East Mills 299 to 161, but the Wolverines made more plays in other facets.
"Our defense and special teams were definitely the reason we won," Schafer said.
The victory for the Wolverines was made even sweeter, given the way their season started -- with a heartbreaking 34-29 loss to Lenox on a last-second touchdown.
"At halftime, we talked about how we had been in this situation before," Schafer said. "I never would have guessed we would have held Lenox scoreless in the second half after the way they pushed us around."
Traditionally, East Mills has been known for a high-powered aerial attack that likes to put points on the board at ease. However, graduations from last year's squad left with realistic expectations about their offense, but high hopes for the defense, which returned many key pieces.
"We knew we'd better defensively than last year," Schafer said. "We played a lot of younger kids last year. They're bigger, stronger, faster and more experienced as far as what we want to do. We are better against the run and the pass."
While the Wolverines' offense might not be putting up the video game numbers they have in years past, they've been efficient, thanks to a balanced offense, led by quarterback Jackson Wray.
Wray, who played running back last year, has passed for 1,030 yards and 17 scores while adding 751 yards and 15 touchdowns with his legs.
"He's not the fastest kid, but he's tough and quick," Schafer said. "He's getting better at picking out who is going to be open. He's come a long way."
East Mills has been tested this year with their three losses coming to Lenox, CAM and Fremont Mills, who are a combined 15-3. They've won four in a row, including a dominant victory over Pattonsburg (Mo), who was then ranked in the top 10 of the Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
Their tough schedule, coupled with their four consecutive dominant wins, raises the question are the Wolverines playing their best football?
"It seems like it," Schafer said. "And we'll need to, playing an Audubon team."
The Wolverines will have their hands full stopping Audubon (6-0), who has outscored their opponents by a combined score of 376-21.
The Wheelers' offense has been a well-oiled machine this season, scoring 50 touchdowns on 203 plays. They've posted 19 passing touchdowns on only 40 completions and 53 attempts while rushing for 31 touchdowns on only 154 carries.
Those numbers are mind-boggling, even to a veteran coach like Schafer.
"It is amazing," Schafer said. "I've seen numbers like this before."
In years past, an East Mills tilt with this type of Audubon offense would have likely meant a high-scoring affair, but Schafer admits that's not the way his team is approaching this contest.
"I hope it doesn't come out to be a shootout," Schafer said. "We are not the type of offense we've been in the past where we can just come out and score 50 points. And Audubon's not going to let us score 50 points. If it's a shootout, we are in trouble. We are going to have to be efficient on offense and hopefully, get some turnovers on defense. We are going to have to win those types of battles."
Jake Gillespie will be in Audubon Friday night, providing updates as part of KMA Sports' coverage, which begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA-FM 99.1 and KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Schafer can be heard below.