(Sidney) -- After splitting their first two games this week, the East Mills boys rolled in their third game of the new year, giving Sidney their first loss of the 2021-22 season to the tune of a 58-39 rout on the road.
"We played very well, very proud of the kids," East Mills Head Coach Kevin Shafer said. "We struggled to shoot last night, and we came out on fire tonight, giving us the lead and we did a good job of holding on to that lead once we got it."
It was a team effort for the Wolverines Friday night with five players putting up six or more points. However, there were still a pair of standouts, including senior Mason Crouse and junior Braden West. West would punch in eight points during a 12-0 run to start East Mills' game.
"It was tough on Mason, they switched to a box for quite a bit of the game, and Braden knows he's our next guy," Schafer said. "Braden hit a couple threes early and that really boosted his confidence and carried it throughout the game and stayed under control. He's a very good athlete."
"I had been struggling from three, but today definitely helped," West said. "Back last year, that was my main thing shooting threes, but this year I've definitely expanded my game."
Meanwhile, the basket was ice cold for Sidney in the first quarter as they would amount just eight points while giving up 23 to East Mills. Crouse attributed some "stingy man-to-man defense" to the Wolverines' stout defensive performance.
Sidney would be able to close the gap ever so slightly in the second quarter with a mid-quarter 8-2 run, but the Wolverines 15-point lead in the first and quick 12-0 run allowed them to cruise to a 35-23 lead at the half.
"It's awesome, especially in this gym, this crowd tonight was going crazy, everybody was getting in to the game, I loved it," Crouse said.
Crouse would ultimately finish the night with 12 points and seven rebounds, while West would lead East Mills in scoring with 17 points and nine rebounds.
It was a similar story for both teams throughout the second half, as East Mills' defense continued to pin down the Cowboys and prevent penetration.
"We did a pretty good job on their post players, our kids did a good job of closing out threes, and challenged all the shots," Schafer said. "They have good shooters, and they started to making them in the second quarter and started coming back, and I was just hoping in the second half that we could hold them off, and we did that. It was a twelve point lead at half and we kept it right around that most of the game."
The offense wouldn't stay quiet in the second half either as West put up six points to give the Wolverines a late third-quarter 6-2 run, extending East Mills' lead to 41-29. Sidney guards Garrett Phillips, Cole Jorgensen, and Breadon Godfread would do their best to try and close the gap, all knocking in multiple shots in the third, but the Cowboys would be stifled to another eight-point quarter in the fourth.
Other offensive contributors for the Wolverines included Zach Thornburg and Peyton Embree with eight points and 11 combined rebounds, Davis McGrew with seven points, and Layne Mastin with six points, as East Mills cruised to their 58-39 win. Meanwhile, for Sidney, Phillips led the short-handed offensive effort with nine points, while Gofread would put up eight and snag six rebounds. Cole Jorgensen would also contribute six points in the losing effort.
"Beating Sidney's always something that's really big, especially in this conference," Crouse said. "We knew it was between them and us, and this put us in the drivers seat of the (Corner) Conference Tournament."
East Mills now sits atop the Corner Conference 9-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play. They'll gear up for another matchup with Fremont-Mills (3-7) on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sidney suffers their first taste of defeat, now 6-1 and 3-1 in conference play. They'll look to bounce back against Stanton (4-3), who they took down 76-38 back in December.
You can catch the full interviews with Mason Crouse, Braden West, and Head Coach Kevin Schafer below.