(Tabor) -- East Mills (4-0) remained perfect in the 2022-23 season with a 57-36 victory over rival Fremont-Mills (1-2) Tuesday.
“I thought our kids played hard,” East Mills head coach Schafer said. “We had more depth than [Fremont-Mills] did. We made a little run there at the end of the second quarter and then really stretched it out in the third and that really put it away.”
The Wolverines led wire-to-wire on the back of a stellar performance from forward Braden West.
“We did a great job crashing the rebounds,” West said. “We played really well as a team, great defensive effort and great [rebounding].”
Fremont-Mills’ Taylor Reed kept his team in the game as long as he could, scoring 13 of the Knights’ first 17 points.
The close nature of the game’s opening quarter didn’t last long, though, as the Wolverines quickly turned it on in the second quarter and never looked back from there.
East Mills’ defense and roster depth reared its head as the game wore on.
“We have a really deep bench, so we wanna keep pressing the ball, making sure that we have them playing fast at all times,” West said. “I think we have a great shot of outrunning a lot of teams because of how deep our bench is. We like to play a lot of man [defense] and we did that tonight. We also tried a little bit of our matchup [zone], which is a little newer to us. It worked pretty well.”
A high pace of play is the calling card for this year’s East Mills team, and Tuesday was no exception.
“We wanna get out and run,” Schafer said. “We just gotta make good decisions on when we have a good shot or when we need to pull it back up and run our halfcourt offense. We’re still getting better at that phase and we still have some problems there, but for the most part, our kids are getting better. The more games we play, the better we’re gonna get.”
The six-foot-five West not only dominated in the paint, but knocked down three shots from beyond the three-point line.
“I definitely like to get outside the arc and shoot threes because that’s one of the main facets of my game,” West said. “I pride myself on being able to stretch the floor.”
Halfway through the fourth and final quarter, East Mills found itself up by as many as 31 points before clearing the bench in the closing minutes of the game.
Mason Crouse continued his consistent offensive production for the Wolverines, while Peyton Embree controlled the offensive glass for East Mills.
“We like to push those offensive rebounds and get in there as much as possible,” West said. “Those are easy points for us.”
East Mills returned 100% of its scoring from a team that amassed an 18-6 record in the 2021-22 season. This year, the Wolverines are playing with the confidence of one of the premier teams in Class 1A.
“We’re super confident,” West said. “Starting off 4-0 is a really nice experience. The camaraderie of this team is really good. We play together. I think we’ll go as far as our team takes, as long as we play together as a team.”
Next up, the Wolverines will host Stanton in another Corner Conference bout Friday, while Fremont-Mills takes on East Atchison (MO) Thursday.
View the full interviews with West and Schafer below.