(Malvern) -- East Mills boys basketball completed the season sweep of rival Fremont-Mills with a 67-50 win Friday.
The Wolverines (11-1) led by as many as 33 points in the second half before the Knights (8-4) made a big run in the closing minutes, which proved to be too little too late.
“The first three quarters, we came out and stomped on [Fremont-Mills’] throats but in the last quarter we definitely let up,” East Mills forward Mason Crouse said. “They outscored us by a lot. They probably scored as much as they did the whole game in just that fourth quarter alone.”
Crouse was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, 16 of which he scored in the first half.
“Shoutout to my teammates for getting me the ball,” Crouse said. “It’s not easy when I’m getting double teamed in the post. Shots were falling tonight, I felt good and I shot with confidence.”
The Wolverines absolutely dominated the opening two quarters, playing stout defense and shooting efficiently from the field.
The third quarter produced much of the same, as the Wolverines continued extending their lead and cruising to a win.
In the final eight minutes, East Mills cruised a bit too much for head coach Kevin Schafer’s liking, as the Knights went on a 13-0 run to cut the Wolverines’ lead in half.
Despite the double-digit victory, East Mills’ fourth quarter woes proved to be an area of concern.
“I thought we played really well for three quarters but I was disappointed in our fourth quarter effort,” Schafer said. “When we go against the triangle and two, we need more production from everybody else. We’re gonna continue seeing the same defense over and over until we get more guys scoring… we just lost focus.”
West gave Crouse a run for his money for the contest’s leading scorer with 18 points. Taylor Reed and Owen Thornton both dropped 14 to lead Fremont-Mills.
Having beat every team in the Corner Conference, the Wolverines enter next week’s Corner league tournament as the top seed.
“We’re really confident,” Crouse said. “We’ll just keep trending in the right direction and we’re gonna be confident in all those games.”
Even with all that confidence, East Mills knows it must continue to play at a high level to keep winning.
“We’ve got three games next week, so it’s basically one practice, one game,” Schafer said. “I think we realize we’re the favorites, but if you don’t play four quarters, you might get knocked off. That’s just the way it is.”
The Wolverines will open the Corner Conference tournament against Griswold Monday, while Fremont-Mills takes on Essex Monday as well.
View full video interviews with Crouse and Schafer below.