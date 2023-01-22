(Griswold) -- After four straight years of finishing runner-up, the East Mills boys basketball team captured the Corner Conference Tournament Championship over Fremont-Mills Saturday night.
The Wolverines (14-1) got off to a dominant start and never looked back as they stifled the Knights (10-5) 63-26.
"We really stressed defense and boy did the kids really get after it, especially in that first half and I couldn't have been prouder of them," said East Mills Head Coach Kevin Schafer. "I think we were a little amped up again for the Corner Conference Tournament Championship game, but once they settled down we really played well."
East Mills had three players reach double digits in scoring on the night, and leading the way was senior forward Braden West, who tallied 14 points along with seven rebounds and sparked the Wolverines' 14-2 run to start the game.
"I came out with a lot of energy and was ready to go from the get go," said West. "Starting off with that dunk I had some great energy and it led to some nice baskets."
West was joined in double figures by senior Mason Crouse, who totaled 12, and junior Kyler Williams, who racked up 13. Additionally, Crouse was a dominant force off the boards, securing a double-double on the night with 15 rebounds.
"He really rebounds hard and he's our leader along with Braden (West), but Mason's kind of the heart," said Schafer. "His passing has improved tremendously this year and his assist numbers are up because of that and he's seeing the floor better as he's gotten older."
East Mills also fired on all cylinders defensively in the first half, giving up just four points in the first quarter and only 12 in the first half.
"We just had to keep people in front of us and know who our shooters were," said Schafer. "That was a big key -- just not letting a second guy get his points. We knew Taylor (Reed) would probably get some points and he always does, but we thought if we held the other four guys down we'd be in good shape."
"It's just what we do -- man to man defense," said Crouse. "We rebounded really well tonight and that's what I hung my hat on tonight. Shoutout to Payton Embree, because he shut down Taylor Reed and then Braden (West) shut down JT Mahaney -- those were our two biggest threats tonight and we played them well."
Meanwhile, the offense began to hit its stride, and when the teams hit the locker rooms for the half, the Wolverines were up 33-12.
"We had guys coming on like Kyler (Williams), Braden (West) was shooting well and Lane (Mastin) was playing well," said Crouse. "Everyone was contributing and it was just a fun effort."
It was the same story throughout most of the third quarter as the Wolverines expanded their lead to 52-21 with a quarter to play. Additionally, the East Mills bench players started to contribute and eventually totaled 22 points, most of which came courtesy of Williams.
"I need to shoutout my teammates for finding me open on a couple of threes and the shots were falling again tonight so it was nice," said Williams.
"I tell them we have eight starters and that's the mentality that they to have when they go in," said Schafer. "They're sharing spots really and when you're playing in four minute increments, they give it all they got and they're not saving anything because they know they'll be sitting again four minutes later."
The Wolverines led by 40 in the final quarter. However, a late three-pointer from Mason Reed gave the final score of 63-26. Layne Mastin also added seven points and six rebounds, while Davis McGrew tallied five points for East Mills. Meanwhile, JT Mahaney led the way with seven points for Fremont-Mills, while Taylor Reed and Paxten VanHouten added six each.
Given the proximity to securing the tournament the Wolverines have been over the past few years, Schafer noted the victory's significance, particularly for his seniors and some needed momentum heading into the final regular season stretch, including a chance on Tuesday to lock up the regular season championship.
"We've won the regular season championship a couple of times but haven't come through on this, it was big especially with a big senior class, it was their last chance and they really grabbed it," said Schafer. "We've got enjoy this for a day and then Monday get after it because we've got Stanton on Tuesday and they've given us the best game so far in the conference."
Meanwhile, Fremont-Mills will look to bounce back in a couple of tough contests early next week, including Bedford on Monday and Woodbine on Tuesday. You can check out the full interviews with Crouse, West, Williams, and Schafer below: