(Malvern) -- East Mills girls basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament Friday with a 49-16 win over Sidney.
The Wolverines (10-4) dominated the Cowgirls (5-10) wire-to-wire, never relinquishing the lead.
“I’m really happy with how we played,” East Mills head coach Lexi Moreno said. “We came out and probably played the best we have all year. This obviously isn’t the game we wanted to be in, but the girls still showed up and played a really tough game. I think we really played together, which is really key after that loss yesterday.”
East Mills’ win came just one night removed from a heartbreaking loss to rival Fremont-Mills in the semifinals of the Corner Conference tournament.
“It was great,” Moreno said. “It was a time where they could just fold and get tough on each other, but they chose to come together and it really showed tonight.”
Emily Williams was once again the game’s leading scorer with 24 points.
“I think we played well,” Williams said. “We were passing the ball around, our defense was good. We played a great game overall. When my teammates were passing the ball up the court I was getting layups. Running through the offense, I was getting open and just crashing the boards and playing good defense.
East Mills played stellar defense throughout, holding Sidney to just six field goals for the entire contest. Sidney’s sharpshooter Avery Dowling, who had 18 points in the same meeting just two weeks ago, was held to two points Friday.
“We had a game plan,” Moreno said. “They have a pretty good shooter in [Dowling], so we made sure we knew where she was the whole time. With [Williams’] athleticism, it’s nice we can put her on a big. We were just talking, switching screens, things like that.”
With the league tournament in the books, the Wolverines now look toward the rest of the regular season schedule.
Having won six of its last seven games, East Mills continues to seek improvement in preparation for the postseason, which is now less than four weeks away.
“We’ve seen how well we can play, so we wanna build on that the next couple weeks,” Moreno said. We have a bunch of games coming up, so we’re just finding lineup things, who’s a good match where. We’re looking to close out really strong.”
East Mills returns to action Tuesday for a road date with Corner Conference tournament champion Stanton.
View full video interviews with Williams and Moreno below.