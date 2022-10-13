(Malvern) -- The East Mills Wolverines (5-2) are in prime position to secure sole possession of 3rd place in their district with a win over Stanton-Essex (4-3) on Friday.
While Lenox (7-0) and Fremont-Mills (6-1) have emerged as the top two teams in 8-player District 9 action, the Wolverines are also looking to carry momentum from a dominant 52-6 win over East Union into a critical matchup to prevent a possible tie-breaker against the Vikings.
"Our defense, Coach Lang came out with a really good plan and I thought we dominated on that side of the ball," East Mills Co-Head Coach Kevin Schafer told KMA Sports. "We turned them over quite a bit and gave our offense a short field."
Defensively, the Wolverines have been stout the past two weeks, only allowing 18 points to Bedford in Week 6 and just over 19 points per game this season. That success has started up front with senior Mason Crouse, who has tallied 10.5 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss this season.
"Mason Crouse has been our leader as far as the pass rush on the end, and our nose guards whether it's Matthew Haley or Sylas Allen, have also done a good job at either nose guard or defensive end," said Schafer.
Haley and Allen have combined for eight sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss this season. Additionally, senior linebacker Ryan Stortenbecker leads the team with 70.5 tackles while racking up 15.5 tackles for loss. The Wolverines also forced six interceptions against East Union last week, including two from Stortenbecker and sophomore Jackson Embree and one a piece from seniors Peyton Embree and Davis McGrew.
"Stortenbecker is obviously the leader there, Jackson Embree is a young guy who's done a good job, and Brodyn Wray has really improved the last two or three weeks and we've been happy with his play," said Schafer. "Then our DBs Payton Embree and Davis McGrew have done a nice job as well."
In total, the Wolverines have snagged 19 interceptions this season, including five defensive touchdowns.
On the offensive side, the Wolverines have leaned on their passing game to average 41.8 points per game. Junior quarterback Zach Thornburg has answered the call, tossing for 1,123 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"He's improved as the season has progressed has progressed -- he's had some really good games passing the ball and then there's been other games where he's used his speed and quickness to make some big plays," said Schafer. "He's a big reason we were able to beat CAM."
Thornburg also currently leads East Mills in rushing with 338 yards and eight scores on 76 carries. However, Schafer says they are hoping to incorporate other faces into the running game more, including Stortenbecker, who has amassed 307 yards and five touchdowns.
"As the weather we gets worse we want to be able to at least have the threat of running the ball and we really focused on that last week against East Union, hoping that we'll be a little bit more balanced as we go forward," said Schafer. "We've used both Stortenbecker and McGrew as tailbacks."
That stout defense will need to show up Friday in hopes of slowing down the familiar-looking Vikings offense, which can sometimes feature three separate quarterbacks in junior Nolan Grebin, senior Joshua Martin, and sophomore Gavin Ford. The three have combined for 1,056 yards and 19 touchdowns.
"Stanton looks like a mirror image of us -- they do a lot of the same things and they probably have some of the same issues we have," said Schafer. "Whoever they play at quarterback whether it's Grebin or Martin, they're both very quick, athletic quarterbacks. They've tried the run ball like us, but they've run on their pass game more like we have."
The Vikings are hoping to bounce back from a 50-6 loss to Bedford (4-3) last week, but they did get the better of the Wolverines in a 44-18 victory last year.
"We'll have to tackle well in space because they do a lot of bubble screens and things like that or quick jail-break screens and then they'll fake off that and go for the home run ball," said Schafer. "So we're going to have to be disciplined."
Ryan Hart will have updates from Stanton Friday on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1.
