(KMAland) -- East Mills and Sidney highlighted the All-Corner Conference selections with a pair of first-team choices each.
Mason Crouse and Braden West were the choices for East Mills, Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips were first-team nods for Sidney.
Stanton's Carter Johnson and Fremont-Mills' Jake Malcom were also first-team selections.
Stanton put three on the second team: Nolan Grebin, Evan Gettler, Quentin Thornburg. Kamron Brownlee (Griswold), Zach Thornburg (East Mills) and Taylor Reed (Fremont-Mills) were also on the second team.
View the full release from the Corner Conference here.