Mason Crouse & Braden West
Mason Crouse & Braden West

(KMAland) -- East Mills and Sidney highlighted the All-Corner Conference selections with a pair of first-team choices each. 

Mason Crouse and Braden West were the choices for East Mills, Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips were first-team nods for Sidney.

Stanton's Carter Johnson and Fremont-Mills' Jake Malcom were also first-team selections. 

Stanton put three on the second team: Nolan Grebin, Evan Gettler, Quentin Thornburg. Kamron Brownlee (Griswold), Zach Thornburg (East Mills) and Taylor Reed (Fremont-Mills) were also on the second team.

View the full release from the Corner Conference here. 

Download PDF Corner Conference Boys

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.