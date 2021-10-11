(Malvern) -- A playoff spot is on the line Friday evening when East Mills hosts Stanton-Essex.
The Wolverines (4-3 overall, 3-2 8-Player District 9) host the Vikings (5-2, 3-2) with the third and final playoff spot in the district up for grabs. And despite a slow start this past Friday against East Union, East Mills co-head coach Kevin Schafer’s team appears to be playing well after an 82-22 win over the Eagles.
“We started off a little slow,” Schafer said. “We had some issues early, but once we started clicking we played extremely well on both sides of the ball.”
As has been the case throughout the course of the year, senior quarterback Ethan Meier had another big game for the Wolverines. Meier finished with 194 yards passing, 229 yards rushing and accounted for seven offensive touchdowns.
“He’s played beyond our expectations,” Schafer said. “He’s thrown the ball much better than we assumed. We knew he would be a good runner, but he’s been even better than that.”
For the season, Meier has turned in 1,249 yards passing with 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions while also rushing for 756 yards and 11 more scores. Juniors Mason Crouse (33 receptions, 483 yards, 5 TD) and Davis McGrew (30 receptions, 457 yards, 10 TD) lead the receiving corps, and with the return of a previously-injured Ryan Stortenbecker the offense has become that much more dynamic.
“We were really happy after the Woodbine game in week one,” Schafer said. “Ryan got hurt in that game, and I think it affected the rest of the team as well. He returned against F-M, and that gave all of our kids a big boost. Even though we didn’t beat F-M, I think that gave our kids the confidence that we can play with the better teams.”
Defensively, senior Tyler Prokop leads with 42.5 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss while the Wolverines have turned opponents over 16 times in their seven games. Stortenbecker has a team-best five interceptions while Crouse and McGrew have two fumble recoveries each.
“After (Fremont-Mills), we treated each week as a playoff game,” Schafer said. “We said we had to win all three to make it. The kids have practiced really hard the last few weeks, and we need another good week. We knew Bedford or (Stanton-Essex) could probably get us, but it’s down to us and (Stanton-Essex).”
Stanton-Essex has avoided any non-Lenox or Fremont-Mills slip-ups within the district, too, coming back from a slow start of their own to rout Bedford, 64-34, this past Friday evening.
“They have a lot of seniors,” Schafer said. “I know they’re hungry, too. They’re kind of like us. They can run, they can pass. I think they ran for over 400 yards against Bedford, and then there are other nights where they pass well. They’re capable when you shut one aspect down they can resort to something else.”
The Vikings ran for 436 yards and averaged 12.8 yards per carry against the Bulldogs, getting a big 253-yard, five-touchdown game from Logan Roberts and 151 yards and three scores out of Carter Johnson. They’ve also thrown for 1,033 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.
Defensively, the Vikings have been ball hawks with 12 interceptions, led by four from Johnson and three from senior Levi Martin.
“They play a zone coverage with often two safeties way back to prevent big plays,” Schafer said. “We’ve kind of relied on big plays the last couple years. I’m sure their plan is to take that away. With Jack Roberts and Johnson back there they can out-jump our receivers if our quarterback hangs the ball up. We’re going to have to be patient when we move the ball and avoid mistakes.”
With both teams showing the ability to run or pass for their success, it could turn into a bit of a chess match between coaching staffs on Friday.
“I always tell our kids we’ll find out in the first five minutes what it’s going to look like” Schafer said. “Watching film you might see what they do against one team is different from what they choose to do against us. How they decide to defend us will decide whether we go with the run or the pass, and I’m sure they will be thinking the same thing.”
Jay Soderberg will be in Malvern on Friday evening, providing reports from a win-and-you’re-in showdown. Follow all of KMA Sports’ week eight coverage on Friday evening on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Schafer linked below.