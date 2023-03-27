(Malvern) -- East Mills basketball star Mason Crouse entertained KMAland the past few years. He will now take his talents to Sioux City, where he will play for Morningside.
"I'm thrilled," Crouse said. "It's been my dream since I was a little kid. I've had some great guys to look up to. I'm just thrilled to be part of the Morningside."
A multi-sport star, Crouse had the option of playing college football, but his heart was with basketball.
"I had some schools look at me, but I knew I wanted to play basketball," he said.
Crouse came into contact with Morningside in his junior year. He chose the Mustangs over a handful of other suitors.
"Great academics, great program, great facilities, great culture," he said. "I felt welcomed by everybody on my visit. I can't say enough great things about Morningside and their success."
After idolizing East Mills stars Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen, Crouse put his own stamp on the Wolverines program with 1,663 career points. He led the Wolverines to a dominant Corner Conference title this year, was named the KMAland Corner Conference Player of the Year and earned a spot on the All-KMAland Second Team.
"This year, I started seeing the floor better," Crouse said. "I did that because I knew I wasn't going to be the guy in college. I knew I needed to pass better and be a better shooter. Everything was up this year besides my scoring."
As he preps for the leap to the college game, Crouse wants to improve his speed and strength.
"I need to become faster and stronger," he said. "Hopefully, this summer, I'll get their programs and work those. Hopefully, those will improve me physically and set me up for college."
Crouse was an immediate star in East Mills' lineup. He posted 325 points in his freshman season, but he knows making that sort of immediate impact in college is unlikely.
"First couple of years, I'll work my tail off," he said. "I don't plan on going in and starting varsity. Hopefully, I'll get some minutes my sophomore year and become a full-time contributor my junior and senior years."
Crouse joins a Morningside program that went 24-8 last season. Click below to hear the full interview.