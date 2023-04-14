(Malvern) -- East Mills multi-sport star Emily Williams has decided to play volleyball in college. And she will do so at Simpson.
A standout in basketball, track and volleyball, the reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year in volleyball chose perhaps her best sport.
"I'm super excited," Williams said. "After playing volleyball this year, I found out it's my favorite sport. It was hard choosing between volleyball and basketball, but I found that volleyball was more fun to me, so I chose volleyball."
Williams had offers to play basketball, volleyball and run track.
Central, Simpson and Wayne State were among the suitors for volleyball, while Peru State was interested in Williams playing basketball for the Bobcats.
She ultimately landed on Simpson.
"I met the coaches when I visited," she said. "I found that I really enjoyed the campus. The coaches were great. I felt I could fit in with their style. I wanted a smaller school and a positive, fun atmosphere."
Williams signed with Simpson on Wednesday.
"It's great to know where I'm going," she said. "It should be a fun experience."
Williams joins a Simpson program that went 13-12 last year under head coach Kekailoa Palea.
"They're creating a positive environment," Williams said. "It's just going to go up from there. I think I'll fit in."
Williams was a force for the Wolverines last year with 4.2 kills, 4.1 digs and 0.4 blocks per set.
"They've talked about working on my hitting and hitting spots," Williams said. "My back row definitely needs some improvements, but they're going to help me get better."
Williams plans to study health and exercise science at Simpson. Click below to hear the full interview.