Malvern) — The East Mills girls basketball team raced out to a quick start and held on down the stretch to move into a regional semifinal Tuesday night.
The Wolverines (19-4) hit six three-pointers in the first half on their way to a 49-39 win over Lenox.
“I thought the girls played really well,” said East Mills Co-Coach Lexie Moreno. “That first half of basketball is the best I’ve seen us play all season. It was fun. We were hitting shots. It was very exciting.”
East Mills got off to a hot start despite leading scorer Emily Williams sitting a majority of the opening quarter with two quick fouls. Natalie Goodman canned three triples and Miah Urban had six early points to put their team in front 17-10 after one.
Urban continued the scoring onslaught in the second, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the frame. The Wolverines opened up a 34-19 lead at the break.
“I feel like as our team, that’s what we need is a little spark to get us going and keep us going,” said Urban. “So, that definitely helped.”
That’s when the Tigers made their hardest push of the night. After East Mills scored the first two of the half, Lenox rattled off a quick 11-0 run to get it back within six points at the end of the third.
The Wolverines changed things up offensively in the fourth quarter, running clock and drawing fouls. Lenox got it back within one possession twice, but East Mills hit 11-of-16 at the charity stripe to keep them at bay and get the win.
“We really wanted to limit their possessions,” said Moreno. “When we got the ball to our half, it was one pass and a shot. When you’re not shooting really well, you can’t do that. We really wanted to limit their possessions while taking care of the ball. We were close to the bonus, so we used that to our advantage and knocked down free throws.”
East Mills was led by Urban’s 19-point performance. Williams responded from her early foul trouble to finish with 14 points, including a 10-of-13 night at the free throw line.
The Wolverines advance to a Class 1A Regional Semifinal Friday night at No. 5 Exira-EHK in a game you can hear on KMA 960 and at kmaland.com.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Urban and Moreno in a video interview you can view below.
Zoey Reed led Lenox with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the defeat, while Sadie Cox had 12 points and 10 rebounds.