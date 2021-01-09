(Malvern) -- Two close but very different games proved to be an exciting night in Malvern as East Mills swept their Corner Conference rival Sidney.
GIRLS: EAST MILLS 52 SIDNEY 49 OT
This game had everything you could want from a rivalry game. Clutch shots, strong defense, great atmosphere and two teams who refused to lose.
The scoring got started early with threes by Sidney’s Chay Ward and free throws by Emily Williams. Williams went 7 for 8 at the free throw line and finished with 9 points in the quarter.
“I knew I needed to get to the rim because that’s what I’ve been told to do. I continued driving to the rim getting fouled and putting the free throws in,” Williams said.
After the first though the Wolverines found themselves down by one. Foul trouble proved to be a problem for East Mills throughout the first half and Sidney went into the halftime locker room with a 26-25 lead. That’s when at the start of the 3rd head coach Blair Holman made a defensive switch to a zone.
“We couldn’t stay in man with that. I feel comfortable playing man but there’s times where we reach or foul away from the hoop and we feel comfortable in our 1-2-2,” Holman said. “The girls moved well and talked well and we understood that we had to take away their perimeter as they have some great perimeter players. We did a good job of flying around and closing out on shooters.”
Even with the switch to the zone East Mills once again found themselves down 37-36 at the end of the third quarter. With Governor Kim Reynolds lifting some of the spectator restrictions for athletic events East Mills now allowed 6 spectators per athlete which created a student section for the first time this season which proved to be very valuable heading into the fourth quarter.
“The energy was great, we really enjoy having our students in there as it helps us out a lot,” Williams said.
With just a little over two minutes to go in the game Williams aggressive play continued and gave East Mills a 42-37 lead, the largest lead of the game for either team. Sidney would storm back though making it a 42-41 game with one minute remaining in the game. That’s when Avery Dowling hit a three from the right wing off an inbounds play to give Sidney a 44-42 lead with under a minute to go. Williams though once again was able to find a way to get to the cup, find contact and get to the free throw line to tie the game at 44 and send it into overtime.
“It was wild from start to finish. It was just a back and forth affair where both teams battled and hit big shots,” Holman said. “It was a game where as a coach you love being a part of and as a player our girls have been working hard and it was nice to get rewarded with a big win like that.”
Free throws helped to ice the game for East Mills in overtime and Avery Dowling missed what would have been a game tying three at the buzzer to send it to a second overtime. Williams led the way for the Wolverines with 25 while Ward led the way for the Cowgirls with 24. East Mills now 6-3 on the season will host Fremont Mills next Friday. Sidney falls to 5-3 and will host Stanton on Tuesday.
BOYS: EAST MILLS 35 SIDNEY 29
In the varsity boys action it was similarly a close game much like the girls game just with a much different feel.
A battle for sole possession of first place in the Corner Conference was certainly a battle, a defensive battle. Sidney who had not played since December 15th was a bit rusty offensively and when going against a defense for East Mills who only allows 36 points per game it was a slow night offensively for both.
“We knew we had to make it an ugly low scoring game and we accomplished that. We got just enough offense and both defenses played really good. Both teams really just struggled on some chip shots, we are planning on growing and getting better as the season progresses,” head coach Kevin Schafer said.
The halftime score was a low scoring 18-14 where Mason Crouse had half of the Wolverine points with 9 and ended up finishing with 20.
“We fought all game. Sidney was playing tremendous defense, but so were we. We got the win and it feels really good,” Crouse said.
East Mills took their largest lead of the ballgame of seven late in the third quarter and Crouse was able to hit some late free throws to give the Wolverines a 34-29 victory. Crouse spoke on hitting clutch shots when called upon.
“I like it, last year I did it a little bit. This year it is my role and I like it and need to do it more,” Crouse said.
Schafer spoke on winning tough low scoring games.
“It’s been our motto all year, because we struggle to score points in most games so this is not an unusual game for us. We’ve had a lot of games where we’ve had to hold the other team into the 30s,” Schafer said. “I hope our offense improves, but we’ve got to maintain this defensive intensity and I’m glad the kids kind of embrace that attitude that this is what we have to do.”
East Mills wins their seventh game in a row to improve to 8-1 on the season and take over sole possession of first place in the conference and will travel to take on Clarinda Academy on Tuesday. Sidney falls to 4-2 and will host Stanton on Tuesday.
To hear the full interviews from both games tonight click below.