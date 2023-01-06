(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-3) girls basketball extended its win streak to four games with a 54-51 victory over Sidney (4-5) Friday.
The Wolverines came out on top despite trailing for the vast majority of the game, with clutch free throws and solid defense down the stretch pushing them past the Cowgirls.
“The first quarter was probably one of the worst quarters we’ve played all year,” East Mills head coach Alexis Moreno said. “We were sluggish, got frustrated when our press broke down, so we kinda had to make some in-game adjustments, but the girls really stuck together and followed what we put in during the timeouts. I’m proud of what we did tonight.”
Natalie Goodman led East Mills with 16 points on the night.
“We knew [Sidney] was gonna be tough coming in,” Goodman said. “We’ve been working on our defense for them, especially Avery [Dowling], we didn’t want her to get hot tonight. We just played well as a team.”
Both Dowling and Goodman did get hot to start the game, as the sharpshooters started a combined 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. The high-scoring first half saw Sidney take 34-31 into the break.
As the second half commenced, the offenses cooled down and defense took over, as just 15 combined points were scored between the two teams in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter produced much of the same, but East Mills’ ability to turn steals into buckets was ultimately the difference.
With just 23 seconds left on the clock, Goodman stepped to the foul line and hit two free throws to seal the win.
“Our coaches told us that it was a gut-check,” Goodman said. “Whoever works hardest [would win], and we really wanted this win. I thought we started getting more aggressive in the second half.
With leading scorer Emily Williams on the bench for a large portion of the game due to foul trouble, the Wolverines needed a team effort to close out the win.
Miah Urban scored 14 points for the Wolverines, while Aspen Crouse added 12 and Williams poured in 10.
“We had a lot of girls step up,” Moreno said. “We had a very big night from Natalie Goodman with three-point shots and free throws in the fourth quarter. We’ve really been working on shooting over break, and it’s very nice… the girls knew that they had to step up [without Williams], and we have a lot of people who can do that this year.”
Dowling, who knocked down four three-pointers, finished the night with 17 points to lead the Cowgirls.
“We typically like our zone and our half-court trap, but when you have a shooter like that, you have to know where she’s at,” Moreno said. “We knew that wasn’t gonna work for us, so we had somebody on her and had some game plans about how we wanted to guard her. She definitely got some on us in the first half, but that’s just how good shooters are. They find a way to score.”
This win was the Wolverines’ fourth in a row, and after stumbling out of the gate to start the season, they appear to be hitting their stride.
“I think it gives us good momentum going into next week,” Goodman said. “We have Fremont-Mills [next week], and we know that’s gonna be a tough game.”
With momentum starting to build, East Mills looks to avenge some of its uncharacteristic early-season losses.
“I think we can compete with everyone in this conference,” Moreno said. “We wanna shoot well, execute our plays well, and we definitely wanna [beat] teams that have gotten us so far this season.”
The Wolverines will be back in action against Friday, Jan. 13 for a home date with first-place Fremont-Mills.
View full video interviews with Goodman and Moreno below.