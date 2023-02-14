(Malvern) -- East Mills threw a curveball at Fremont-Mills in their fourth matchup of the season on Tuesday. And the curveball proved to be the difference for the Wolverines, which moved to 19-4 and won for the 10th straight time with a 46-29 Class 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
East Mills, which lost in two of their three meetings this season with their Corner Conference counterpart, switched their defense up to a packed-in 1-2-2 that kept the cold-shooting Knights off balance.
“We ran a little 1-2-2 last year,” East Mill co-head coach Lexie Moreno told KMA Sports. “When F-M scored on us last game, all of it was in the paint. The 1-2-2 allowed us to keep our bigs in the paint and play different against their screen and roll.”
“They drive to the basket a lot,” senior Miah Urban added. “When we play man, we’re not quick enough to keep up. They spread us out defensively, so we went with the 1-2-2.”
Fremont-Mills’ 29 points was just their third time under 30 this season, matching their point total from a loss to Stanton earlier this season.
“They played great in that 1-2-2,” Moreno added. “It was new for us. We haven’t done it a lot, but they communicated well and kept their composure. I’m really proud. They had to be really tough to get this W.”
While the defense stayed strong, the Wolverines leaned on the play of their seniors on offense. Emily Williams had 19 points and nine rebounds while Urban added 12 and 13 for a double-double. Aspen Crouse put in 10 points of her own.
“It’s great,” Williams said. “We were excited to play. We wanted that game, and we came out and got it. We were screening and rolling and finding the open people.”
“(The seniors) have played so many games together,” Coach Moreno added. “This is the same crew from 7th grade. They played travel ball. They play, really, every sport together. They’re a really tight knit group, and they communicate well. We like that advantage.”
Fremont-Mills’ lone senior Teagan Ewalt scored seven of her 10 points in the first half before the East Mills defense really clamped down.
“They’re working really hard,” Moreno added. “We made adjustments (this year), and they’ve adjusted. It’s one thing to make adjustments, but then it’s actually another thing to adjust. I think they’re doing that really well. I think we’re working hard in practice and talking more. We’re really seeing the fight in them.”
East Mills moves on to play in a 1A regional semifinal on Friday at St. Albert, which handled Lenox, 65-30, on Tuesday evening.
“We watched them play Glenwood a week or two ago,” Moreno said. “They’re big. They have some tall girls, but we’ll watch film. They’re a good team, and we’re definitely going to see what we can do, where their holes are. Whatever we can do to be successful, we’ll find it.”
KMA Sports will have the St. Albert/East Mills game on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday evening with Ryan Matheny and Brian Bertini. It is slated for a 7:00 tip.
Check out full video interviews with Coach Moreno, Urban and Williams below.