(Malvern) – The East Mills girls basketball team used a big run in the middle of the game to pull away for a postseason win over Sidney Thursday night.
The Wolverines (18-4) outscored Sidney 30-7 between the second and third quarters en route to a 47-28 win in a Class 1A First Round Regional contest.
"I'm really happy with how we played," said East Mills Co-Coach Lexie Moreno. "It was a tight game in the first quarter, but we really just got confident, settled down and we really opened it up from there."
East Mils led for most of the first quarter, but Emily Hutt canned a three in the waning seconds to put Sidney up 11-10 after one quarter. The Wolverines kicked things into a new gear in the second, outscoring the Cowgirls 13-2 to take a 23-13 lead into halftime.
"I think we had a little bit of nerves (at the beginning)," said Moreno. "We have a lot of senior starters. In postseason, it's a step up and a mentality. They just had to get into that strong, winning mentality. That's what they did in the second quarter and took care of business."
The third quarter looked like an extension of the second, as East Mills scored the first seven points and outscored Sidney 17-5 to take a 40-18 lead into the final quarter.
The Wolverine lead got as high as 24, before Sidney made a late push to get within 19 at the final horn.
Emily Williams had a dominant night for East Mills, posting 19 points and 17 rebounds. Natalie Goodman added 12 points on four made three-pointers.
Defensively, East Mills held Sidney to 28 points just two nights after notching a 55-45 win over the same team.
"Emily (Williams) and Miah (Urban) played really good on them," said Moreno. "They've had the same defensive assignments all four times this season. They've guarded the same people, watched filmed, watched offensive tendencies and different things like that. We did a good job in practice communicating what screens we want to switch on and which ones we don't. The rest of the team did a good job on helping on everything they needed to help on."
The win moves the Wolverines into a regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night at home against Fremont-Mills.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Williams, Goodman and Moreno in a video you can view below.
Sidney was led by 9 points and 8 rebounds from Kaden Payne. The Cowgirls graduate five seniors in Payne, Emily Hutt, Avery Dowling, Aunika Hayes and Sadie Thompson.