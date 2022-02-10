(Malvern) — The East Mills girls basketball team used a pair of big runs to pull away for a regional first round win over Essex Thursday night.
The Wolverines (18-4) scored 37 first-half points and had three players in double figures in a 59-19 win.
“I thought we played well,” said East Mills co-Coach Lexie Moreno. “We moved the ball really well within our offense. We got a lot of shots up and made them. They got a lot of shots up, and they were catching it in rhythm. That’s always good to see.”
East Mills started the game on a 7-0 run and took a 16-4 lead after the first eight minutes. The Wolverines ran off a 17-2 run that spanned the first and second quarters, as their lead ballooned to 37-13 at the halftime break.
In the third quarter, East Mills sparked another big run, outscoring the Trojanettes 17-0 in the frame, before closing out the victory.
“We talked about finding new looks in our offense,” said Moreno. “We also talked about what we could this game that we haven’t done well in other games. I talked about taking pride in boxing out on the offensive and defensive side. We also fine-tuned our defense. This was a great chance to work on that.”
The Wolverines had three players score in double figures, led by Emily Williams’ 26 points and 11 rebounds. Miah Urban finished with 13 points, while Aspen Crouse tallied 12 — thanks in part to three made three-pointers.
East Mills advances to a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal Tuesday night in Malvern against Lenox, in a game you can hear on KMA 960.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Williams and Moreno in a video you can view below.
Essex was led by Riley Jensen, who finished with six points and nine rebounds. The Trojanettes lose seniors Jensen and Desi Glasgo and finish the year 5-16.