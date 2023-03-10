(Malvern) -- East Mills standout Braden West has made major strides over the course of his high school basketball career. He will look to continue that progress at the next level with Peru State.
“During the basketball season,” West told KMA Sports, “I was talking to some other schools, and then Peru State jumped in. They asked me to go for a visit, so I headed up and really liked the campus and the coaching staff. It made me feel really welcome.”
West averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in his senior year for the Wolverines.
“The coaching staff was really good,” West said. “I really liked the coaching staff. They have a new head coach, and I think (Roman Gentry) is going to be a really great coach and keep up the years of success. (Assistant coaches Damion Witty and Brody Anderson) made me feel at home, and that was the main draw to Peru State.”
The 6-foot-5 West carries the inside and outside ability and the athleticism that college coaches are looking to bring into their program.
“They play really high level basketball at Peru,” West said. “Competing athletically is definitely a big part of that. I think as I continue to grow and continue to get better athletically, I’ll be able to do very well there. I know they like to run pick and roll and pick and pops, and I really like that game.”
Peru State went 25-8 and advanced to the NAIA Second Round this past season. That came just months after previous head coach Bob Ludwig stepped down, handing over the reins to Coach Gentry.
“It feels really good (to play basketball at the next level),” West added. “I’ve put in a lot of work these past few years. Ever since I was a little kid it was my goal to go play college basketball, and it’s just really nice to show that even though you’re from a small town and from a small community you can go on to play college basketball. I hope it can show and inspire some of the younger kids in the community.”
Listen to the full interview with West in the audio file below.