(KMAland) -- East Mills’ high-flying ambidextrous hitter is this year’s KMAland Offensive Player of the Year.
Emily Williams closed an impressive career, reaching 1,000 kills without a full four years of volleyball due to injury and guiding another successful season for the Wolverines.
“Getting 1,000 kills was big for me,” Williams said, “especially not playing half of a year. This team this year was one of my favorites, and I really enjoyed playing with them. The chemistry we all had was so much fun.”
Williams posted 4.2 kills per set this past season, finishing with terrific efficiency of .347. In Class 1A, among players with at least four kills per set, Williams’ efficiency was the highest in the state.
And that efficiency came thanks to terrific chemistry with her long-time setter Miah Urban, her ability to sky above opposing blockers and a rare talent of using both hands at any given time.
“I’ve hurt my right hand a few times, so I practiced with my left,” Williams said. “Just going up, if the ball is far outside, I just use my left. Sometimes I just watch where the ball is going and put whatever hand up.”
Williams also credits many of her 1,000-plus kills to her chemistry with Urban, who reached 2,000 career assists this season.
“We’ve played together forever,” Williams said. “She knows exactly where I’m going. She knows what sets I want. Sometimes the ball will go to her, I know where she’s going to set it for me and I’m already going and ready to hit it.”
Finally, there’s the innate ability to sky above most of her opponents. Sometimes it even looks like she has springs in her feet.
“I did a lot of lifting,” she said. “A lot of summer lifting. At practices this year, we worked on jumping and being able to jump higher and get off the ground quicker.”
All of it added up to an impressive career and a dominant senior season for Williams, who says she’s still thinking over her college future and if she will play volleyball or basketball at the next level.
Williams is the first Corner Conference athlete to win the KMAland Offensive Player of the Year award. Check out the full interview with Williams and previous winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Baylie Girres, Abraham Lincoln
2020: Elle Scarborough, Glenwood
2019: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2018: Megan Witte, Lewis Central
2017: Katherine Poore, Lewis Central
2016: Sierra Athen, Red Oak
2015: Taylor Frederick, Harlan
2014: Jess Schaben, Harlan
2013: Jess Schaben, Harlan