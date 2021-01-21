(Sidney) -- East Mills is back into the Corner Conference Tournament championship. The Wolverines (11-1) won their 10th straight with a 58-30 triumph over Fremont-Mills (6-7) Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
East Mills star sophomore Mason Crouse finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the charge, heating up with 18 points in the second half.
“I just check to see what’s open at first,” Crouse told KMA Sports. “I get my teammates involved, and it opens me up to get more shots.”
Crouse splashed a 3-pointer just before the halftime horn to push East Mills’ modest lead up to five, and it proved to be just the start of an impressive run. The Wolverines scored 10 of the first 12 in the second half and rolled on to their second win over the Knights this season.
“We spent all day yesterday working on our matchup zone, and they sliced and diced it in the first period,” Coach Kevin Schafer said. “We went to the plain 2-3, and that helped out quite a bit.”
Fremont-Mills’ struggles were magnified by major foul trouble for leading scorers Cooper Langfelt and Taylor Reed, who both had three fouls before the end of the first half and four before the end of the third.
“We were fortunate they got in foul trouble,” Schafer added. “Their offense goes through those guys, so that was a huge deal.”
While Crouse was the only player in double figures for East Mills, Jerett Jentzsch added nine points and six rebounds, and Davis McGrew had five steals to spearhead the defense. Fremont-Mills’ Owen Thornton had a team-high seven points.
The win for the Wolverines marks their third consecutive Corner Conference Tournament championship game, although they lost each of the last two to Stanton. This Saturday, the opponent will be Sidney — a team they beat 35-29 earlier this month.
“It’s going to be a really good game,” Schafer said. “I’m expecting a great game.”
“We’re really hungry for it,” Crouse added. “We lost last year, and this is our year. East Mills hasn’t won it since 2014, but it’s our time. We can do it.”
Sidney/East Mills can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 on Saturday night at 7:30. Fremont-Mills falls to the consolation game against Stanton, which can also be hard at 5:30. View complete video interviews with Coach Schafer and Crouse below.