(Malvern) – The East Mills softball team won its first postseason game since 2017 with a wild come-from-behind victory over Sidney Friday night.
The Wolverines (7-13) dug themselves an early hole but clawed back – aided by a 13-run inning – to win 28-18 in six innings.
"It was a wild night," said Head Coach Kristina Hilton. "Offense would be the summary. We had some defensive errors and threw a lot of pitches, but offensively we stepped up and hit the ball."
In a game that featured 30 combined walks and 398 total pitches, it was the East Mills offense that threw the final punch to secure the win.
"It was a rally," said East Mills Senior Miah Urban. "We rallied really big in the fourth inning. I wasn't pitching as well in the beginning, so switching out for Kandra really worked for us. It was just a big rally."
Sidney scored seven runs in the first. East Mills responded with three runs in the bottom half. The Cowgirls put up two more in the second, before a four-run rally from the Wolverines. Sidney answered right back with four more in the third, while East Mills tacked on one. In the fourth, Sidney scored twice to go up 15-8 before East Mills scored 13 runs on seven hits to take their first lead at 21-15.
"In the first and second innings, we were down and frustrated," said Urban. "I know a lot of us -- there's five seniors -- we don't want to be done. It's hard to let that go, so my message was just if this is really it, we've got to be up. We have to be up and I want to have fun."
Sidney got three runs back in the fifth to cut the deficit to three. Following a scoreless bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth, East Mills erupted for seven more runs to end the game via the mercy rule. The win marked the first postseason win in six years for the Wolverines. After winning just five total games in the last four seasons, East Mills notched its seventh win of this year Friday.
"It means a lot," said Urban. "I don't know what our history is in these games, but I know we've never hosted a regional game, so I would assume we've never made it past the first round. It's pretty exciting."
Urban led an 18-hit attack at the plate, finishing 5-for-6 with four doubles and three RBIs. Nadia Gray had four hits, Kiley Barrett drove in four runs and Jenna Thornburg scored four times and drove in three. Urban pitched the first 2 2/3 innings, before giving way to Kandra Laumann, who only allowed three earned runs in the final 3 1/3 innings.
"Kandra has done a great job getting better and better this season," said Hilton. "She's come in throwing some great pitches for us."
The win moves East Mills into a Regional Quarterfinal next Wednesday where they will take on Class 1A No. 14 Griswold.
"I think the biggest thing with this team with the history of this program is just confidence," said Hilton. "Trust the training that we've done over the last two years since I got here, do what they know how to do and believe in themselves and each other."
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Urban and Hilton in a video you can view below.
Mia Foster and Aunika Hayes both finished with four hits for Sidney in the loss. Hayes threw all seven innings, striking out five.