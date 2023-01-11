(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling is leaning on a strong group of seniors to guide them through the rigors of the winter.
The Wolverines, which finished second at the Corner Conference Duals in mid-December, are led by returning state qualifier Ryan Stortenbecker, who carries an unblemished record into Saturday’s Griswold Invitational.
“He’s obviously won every tournament, and a couple of those have been really big tournaments,” East Mills head coach Claude Lang told KMA Sports. “He’s had a couple tough matches on the season so far, but we know coming up there will be some other great matches before the postseason.”
Stortenbecker won this past Saturday’s Tri-Center Invitational at 145 pounds, closing his day out with a 6-3 decision over Riley Radke of Missouri Valley. Another senior – Brodyn Wray – placed fifth at 152 pounds.
“(Brodyn) is another solid senior for us,” Lang said. “He’s wrestled really well and earned the medal at Tri-Center. Hopefully, he can continue to get better.”
Lang adds another senior Andrew Laramy is at 126 pounds and is joining with Wray in chasing some career milestones before they finish out their East Mills wrestling careers. Thoren Wade is another senior that has been in the Wolverines lineup this year while junior Jack Gordon, sophomore Sheldon Vandeberg and freshmen Nick Maurer, Jiri Brodigan, Quinn Poorker, Cooper Hagen and Kaleb Mills are also in the room.
“The other day it was four seniors and four freshmen,” Lang said. “The seniors all wrestle together, and the freshmen all wrestle together. The seniors can be more specific because they’ve learned more, and we can get into those details. The freshmen are still learning the basics and making sure we understand positioning and how to stay in matches. Then we mix those guys up, and let those seniors wrestle with the young kids so they can start to understand (what it takes) and build on that.”
East Mills moves on to another tournament this Saturday in Griswold. Long a dual tournament, Griswold has been moved into an individual tournament. Coach Lang sees it as another chance for some of his younger kids to get better and potentially see positive results.
“My seniors should be able to do well and make the finals,” he said. “Possibly win the tournament. The younger guys could win a couple matches, and maybe get to the medal rounds. If you find yourself in the medal rounds of this tournament that could be something they needed to validate what they’ve done so far. It’ll be fun to get the guys some competition at their level more than the hammers we saw last weekend.”
Other teams in Griswold this week include Bedford, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Tri-Center and Woodbine.
East Mills will also be among the teams at the John J. Harris Invitational in Corning next Saturday and will host their own tournament on January 28th. They also have a double dual with Tri-Center and Woodbine on January 26th and with East Atchison and Rock Port on January 31st.
“We’re just looking to make sure we get better every day,” Lang said. “Every day we say be consistent, be dominant and be clutch. Be consistent with how you practice, be dominant when it’s time to dominate and know what that means and be clutch. Hopefully, towards the end of the season, we can make our push and win those clutch matches to get a couple state qualifiers.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Lang from Wednesday’s UFR below.