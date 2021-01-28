(Malvern) -- The 2020-21 wrestling season has been far from smooth for the East Mills wrestling squad, but they are continuing to make the most of it and will host their annual tournament this Saturday.
The Wolverines enter their tournament coming off a 16th-place finish coming at the 22-team John J. Harris Tournament last weekend in Corning.
"The team wrestled well for what we have been through this season," Coach Claude Lang said on Thursday's sports feature. "That's such a tough tournament to wrestle in. Overall, we were just glad to be on the mat for the first time in a long time."
Like many programs, the Wolverines have dealt with COVID issues.
"It's been frustrating at times," Lang said. "Wednesday was the first time we had the entire team at practice since December 9th."
The COVID issues definitely have taken their toll on the Wolverines, like it has many teams.
"We really thought we were going to be having different conversations with our athletes," Lang said. "But we have some that are starting to get back to their regular form."
Jackson Wray and Brody Gordon have been the leaders for Coach Lang's squad, and both collected hardware at John J. last weekend.
Wray is currently 19-3 at 160 pounds.
"Jackson is good at takedowns," Lang said. "He always has good attacks."
Meanwhile, Gordon is currently 9-2 on the year and relies on a little more unorthodox offense.
"He's really good in scrambling situations," Lang said. "He finds himself in situations that he doesn't necessarily like, but manages to score points from them."
Andrew Laramy (120), Brodyn Wray (132), Tyler Prokop (138), Ryan Stortenbecker (145), Wyatt Franks (170) and Jack Anderson (285) have also been key contributors for the Wolverines.
The Wolverines will now turn their sights towards their 11-team tournament, which will feature Archbishop Bergan, Abraham Lincoln, East Union, Griswold, MVAOCOU, Southwest Iowa, Southwest Valley, Treynor, East Atchison and Woodbine.
"Each year, the tournament gets better and better," Lang said. "Our finals should be exciting. We have a spotlight for the finals, so it draws attention to the guys that make it."
In terms of their own goals, the Wolverines are just thankful for the opportunity to host the tournament.
"Just having the actual tournament is going to be a success," Lang said. "Everything is put in place for it to happen."
The complete interview with Coach Lang can be heard below.