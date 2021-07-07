(Afton) -- A pair of five-run innings sent East Union past Stanton for their fifth consecutive win and into a regional semifinal on Wednesday night.
"Anytime you win a game, it's good," Coach Todd Verwers said. "When you believe you are good, things like this happen. The culture around here hasn't been like that. I think we are on the way to instilling that. When you get wins, it starts something going."
The Eagles (18-16) avenged a prior one-run loss with a dominant 11-0 victory in a Class 1A Region 4 First Round contest.
"We thought if we put balls in play, we could create some havoc," Verwers said. "That's what we did."
While the offense put pressure on Stanton's defense, Mallory Raney applied pressure to the Viqueens' attack.
The junior hurler tossed five innings of one-hit softball and only walked two while fanning six batters.
"The first time we played, I didn't go inside," she said. "Tonight, I went inside. It worked well."
"We went back to the charts and knew we wanted to attack the inside," Verwers said. "That helped us tonight."
Offensively, the Eagles produced 11 hits, three of which came from senior Grace Nixon, who plated three runs in the process.
"I just tried to make contact," Nixon said. "And I drove it right down the middle all three times."
Raney retired the first six batters she faced, and the East Union bats woke up in the second with Nixon's first RBI of the night, but that was the only run the Eagles could muster in the second.
They made up for it, though, with five runs in both the third and fourth innings to push the lead to 11-0, ultimately bringing the game to a premature end. Every East Union batter reached base at least once on Wednesday. Kaitlin Mitchell recorded two hits and drove in three runs while Eva Sobotka and Mikenna Cass had two knocks apiece, and Sobotka scored three runs. Cass, Mitchell and Karah Kirkland crossed home plate twice in the dominant showing.
"We took advantage of the speed we have," Coach Verwers said. "We understand the small nuances of the game. Stuff like that is what they are starting to understand."
"We came to practice excited and wanting to win this day," Raney said. "When we want to work together, it's perfect."
Stanton's (15-13) lone hit came from Hope Ogletree. Ogletree, Kaitlin Bruce, Tara Peterson and Brooklyn Adams played their final game for Coach Brandy McFarland's squad.
With the win, East Union qualifies for a Class 1A Region 4 Semifinal where a familiar foe awaits -- Southeast Warren.
The Class 1A No. 5 Warhawks (27-2) outscored the Eagles by a combined 23-0 in their wins on May 27th and June 28th, but Coach Verwers’ squad welcomes the challenge.
"We need to put balls in play on them," he said. "Hopefully, we can do what we've done lately and get into a ballgame with them. They're good. We know that. Every trick we have and everything we can throw at them, we are going to do."
Click below to hear full interviews with Raney, Nixon and Coach Verwers.