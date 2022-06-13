(Afton) -- The East Union baseball team has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2022 KMAland baseball season.
The Eagles -- who won only two games last year -- have already surpassed that win total with a 3-5 record.
"We know we have to come ready to play every night," said head coach Nate McCullough. "This year, our pitching staff has helped carry us. The kids are playing with a never die attitude. It has had a benefit in the last four games."
The Eagles have not won more than five games since 2011. However, it looks as if that drought might change. Coach McCullough says his team’s newfound success is rewarding and deserving.
"It means everything," he said. "I've coached these guys through middle school. We've worked on overcoming adversity, and it's starting to pay off. It's coming full circle this year. It's so rewarding to see the results. All the credit goes to them for never giving up. I'm proud of the growth I've seen from a relatively young team."
Coach McCullough's team has shown a flair for the dramatic. Their wins over Central Decatur, Mormon Trail and Stanton have all come in walk-off fashion.
"The determination and motivation they have are palpable," McCullough said. "It hasn't necessarily been that way in the past. This group of guys is pulling on the same rope to get better. They're starting to see what I've seen the last few years about the future of this program. My heart doesn't like it sometimes, but it's fun to watch."
The Eagles have used six different arms on the mound. Sophomores Austin Lack, Seth Hudson and Josh Lopez have seen the bulk of their innings.
Lack has a team-best 1.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 innings, while Hudson leads them in strikeouts with 23 and has a 2.83 ERA in 17 1/3 innings, and Lopez has a 5.09 ERA and two wins in 11 innings.
Wyatt Mairet, Ronnie Brown and Fischer Buffington have also seen time on the bump.
"At the start of the season, we tried to spread some guys out on the mound to get their feet wet," McCullough said. "They're all young. That's the exciting part. Their work is starting to pay off."
Mairet leads the East Union offensive efforts with a .360 average, while Lopez (.269), Hudson (.240), Buffington (.211) and Kamron Wethington (.269) are also hitting above the Mendoza Line.
Their pitching has shown some success, and the defense has backed it up, but the Eagles are only hitting .203 as a team.
"We have to make more contact," McCullough said. "We are striking out way too much. They’re young hitters, but good hitters. Unfortunately, everyone is going into a slump at the same time. The wins have come from baserunning and taking advantage of the other team's mistakes."
However, McCullough says he expected some offensive woes. It's just a matter of correcting them.
"We knew coming in that we would have a young offense. We have to keep grinding, figure out the holes in our swings and get those nailed down."
East Union returns to action on Tuesday against Wayne. Check out the full interview with McCullough below.