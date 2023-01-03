(Afton) -- The East Union boys picked up their second win of the season on Monday night, opening 2023 on a strong note in grabbing a double overtime victory over Lamoni.
The Eagles (2-5 overall, 1-3 Pride of Iowa Conference) got 20 points from junior Austin Lack and 19 out of classmate Rason Grail in the win.
“We’re really young this year,” Coach Michael Hansen told KMA Sports. “We have a handful of juniors and a handful of freshmen. We have no (seniors). Only two returning starters from last year, so we’re trying to bring along the young guys.”
In the two wins this season, the Eagles have had plenty of heroics. Along with Monday evening’s double OT win, they beat Martensdale-St. Marys for the first time since 2009 in early December on a buzzer-beating trey from Seth Hudson.
“They hustle and never give up on anything,” Hansen said of his team. “They’re always on the court, giving everything they’ve got. That’s the one thing you can’t coach is heart. I’ve got to give them props on that.
“We’ve got to work on paint touches. We’re not a real big team, but we need the inside and outside touches. We can’t just stand out and shoot 3s. You’ve got to intertwine everything together, and we focus a lot on paint touches and back cuts, working to the basket to open up our 3-point shooters.”
Prior to Monday night’s game, Grail (10.8 PPG) and Lack (10.5) were both scoring in double digits while Hudson (9.8) was closing in on the number. Fellow junior Gavyne Hansen had also started most of their games while freshmen Jase Pettit and Paul McNeill and junior Shawn Ayers have also been in the starting lineup. Freshmen Elyas Claiser, Pheolan Kelley and Zachary Holtmyer have been additional contributors.
“Our offense goes through (Grail),” Hansen notes. “He starts it, and as long as he stays focused and doesn’t get down on himself, we do very well. We’re trying to bring along the freshmen and trying to bring them up to speed. The speed of the game for the boys has really been the most difficult part of the season so far.”
Lack (5.8 RPG) and Pettit (5.5) are the top two rebounders on the team while Lack also leads in assists (2.3 per game) and steals (2.3 per game).
“I kind of knew what I had with my juniors coming back,” Hansen added. “(Pettit) has been a really good attribute, and (Claiser) is another freshman with pretty good vision. (Hudson) is a pretty good shooter. Everything goes through Grail, but Lack is the gel of our team. He’s our defender and hustle guy, always getting on the floor after loose balls.”
East Union continues a busy week on Thursday when they travel to Murray and then finish out the first week of 2023 at Southeast Warren on Friday.
“It’s like I told the boys at the beginning of the year, this might not be the best season record-wise,” Hansen said, “but as long as we grow each game and continue to get better, that’s a win for us. We really have to build for next year. Not throwing this year out the window. We can still make some noise this year, too.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Coach Hansen in the audio file below.