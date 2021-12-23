(Afton) -- East Union softball standout Kaitlyn Mitchell will continue her love for catching at the next level with Southwestern Community College in Creston.
“It was somewhere local that I had already been looking at,” Mitchell said about her decision. “I talked to the former coach and she connected with me with (new head coach Danny Jensen), and I liked Danny a lot. I knew I would definitely love playing under him.”
An All-Pride of Iowa Conference honorable mention this past summer, Mitchell says that the family feel at SWCC was a big reason for her choice.
“I know some of the former players and the players that are going to be playing with me,” she said. “It’s more than just a team. It’s a family, and you find personal connections (there).”
Mitchell hit .358 with a .378 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage for the Eagles in her junior year. She finished with 23 RBI on 24 hits, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. The chance to continue playing her favorite sport in college is a dream come true.
“When I was younger, I first started playing traveling ball, and I had a great coach,” she said. “(The coach) got me into catching, and that’s when I realized that I wanted to work hard and play at the next level.”
Mitchell joins other area athletes in Halsie Barnes (Mount Ayr), teammate Mallory Raney and Ali Voss (Thomas Jefferson) in the 2022 SWCC softball recruiting class. Listen to much more in the full interview with Mitchell from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.