(Afton) -- East Union football snapped a six-game drought last week with a dominant 57-12 victory over Griswold.
According to head coach Tony Neubauer, the win was a culmination of his team's season-long progression.
"I'm happy for the kids," he said. "It was homecoming, so there's always a little added incentive. We are growing up a lot under fire. We've talked a lot about if you love the process, the process will eventually love you. It was fun to see the kids get paid off Friday night. We've gotten better every week. We just gotta keep grinding away."
Junior running back Emmet Long for 130 yards and four touchdowns on 23 totes to lead the way on Friday while Seth Hudson completed three passes for 52 yards and 1 TD.
"It was a complete team win for us," Neubauer said. "Nobody is ever perfectly balanced, but we want to do both effectively. I think we are getting more confident with that, which helps."
East Union's victory came with a young lineup that took some lumps in the first four games against Murray, Lamoni, Stanton-Essex and Lenox.
"When you are young, you are going to go through growing pains," Neubauer said. "Eventually, the game slows down, and that's what is happening. We are starting to buy into the weight room and constantly getting better. To get where we want to get, we have to do things the right way. We've constantly gotten better. We knew we were going to go through some lumps, but I'm proud of our kids."
The Eagles (1-4, 1-2) will be put to the test again this week when they face Fremont-Mills (3-2, 3-0). The Knights won a nail-biting 54-48 battle with East Mills last week.
Senior quarterback Jake Malcom leads Jeremy Christiansen's squad with 510 passing yards and eight scores while also rushing for 247 yards and five scores. And running back Braxton Blackburn averages 6.9 yards per tote this year on 67 carries.
"They're just a good football program," Neubauer said. "They are going to fly to the ball on defense and try to establish the run on offense."
East Union is 1-5 against Fremont-Mills all-time and hasn't defeated them since 2001 and enter as nearly a 60-point underdog, according to BCMoore. Despite the daunting task, Coach Neubauer says his team welcomes the challenge.
"The best way to get better is to go through stuff like this," he said. "We feel like we have improved each week, and we're excited to see how that translates."
Neubauer feels his team needs to play their best to pull off what would be BCMoore's biggest upset of the season.
"We gotta play hard for four quarters," he said. "We want to battle good teams and give our best effort for four quarters. We are going to try like heck to win the game. We are excited to see where we stand."
Mike Wood is in Tabor Friday night with reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Tune into all of KMA Sports' football coverage from 6:20 until midnight. The full interview with Coach Neubauer is linked below.