(Afton) -- The East Union boys basketball team grabbed its second three-point win over Lamoni of the year to keep its season alive.
The Eagles (5-17) led most of the game and got the needed stops late to hold off Lamoni (6-14) for a 56-53 victory in a Class 1A Substate 7 first round matchup Friday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
Friday's win was a fitting sequel to the Eagles' thrilling 54-51 double-overtime win on January 2nd.
"It all came down to effort," East Union head coach Michael Hansen said. "I think this is our first district win in seven years. These boys never quit. It got hairy at the end, but they stepped up big."
The Eagles started fast, tallying 11 points in the first 90 seconds and 22 points in the first quarter behind four 3-pointers.
"First quarter, we really wore them down," Hansen said. "We made everything tough. That's the way we try to play. We're getting to where we can play that way all the time. If we don't turn the ball over, we're going to push the ball."
Junior Seth Hudson played a big part in East Union's fast start and made some history. Hudson canned a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter on his way to a 15-point performance. Hudson's second trey of the second quarter made him East Union's all-time leader in career triples, surpassing Cale Eklund's total of 117.
"The ball movement really helped me get some open shots," Hudson said.
Hudson and junior Rason Grail gave Lamoni's defense fits throughout the night by combining for 31 points. Grail led the Eagles' attack with 16 points and hit three 3-pointers.
"First quarter, we started hot," Grail said. "The threes at the beginning of the game got us going. It makes the game a lot easier when Seth and I are making threes. We were moving the ball around. The threes were contagious."
"Seth got us started, and Rason followed," Coach Hansen said. "Hats off to those boys. They came ready to play."
Grail also added eight rebounds, while Jase Pettit scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Shawn Ayers had eight points, and Austin Lack accounted for seven points and seven rebounds.
East Union led 22-13 after one quarter and took a 29-28 lead into halftime.
Lamoni briefly took a 44-42 lead -- their only lead of the game -- in the final moments of the third quarter, but Grail's third triple of the night gave East Union a 45-44 advantage heading into the fourth.
The Eagles scored the first five of the fourth quarter to grow their lead to 50-44. Lamoni posted six of the next eight to cut the margin to 52-50. The Demons had multiple opportunities to tie the contest or take the lead but couldn't convert. Their game-tying three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short, ending Lamoni's season and extending East Union's.
"They have some good ball players," Hansen said. "But we just wore them down. They didn't have the gumption to finish."
Kalvin Brown led Lamoni's output with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ambrose Savage chipped in 12 points. Brown, fellow starter Christian Biwott and reserve Cannon Rivera played their final game for Lamoni on Friday.
East Union's win allows the senior-less lineup to keep playing. The Eagles get 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian on Monday night.
"We're just going to soak in the first district win we've had in years and look at (Grand View Christian) this weekend," Hansen said.
"Have fun," Grail said. "That's all we can really do."
Click below to view the full interviews with Hudson, Grail and Coach Hansen.