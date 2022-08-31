(Afton) -- East Union opened some eyes across the area with a dominant 35-0 win over Murray this past Friday evening. The dominance also doubled up as the first win of the Todd Verwers era.
“It was a pretty good team win,” Coach Verwers told KMA Sports. “We did a lot of good things in all facets of the game, but there’s still enough that we definitely need to work on.”
The 35-0 score shows dominance on the scoreboard, and Coach Verwers says a lot of that is owed to the guys that play along the line of scrimmage.
“I was really pleased with the physicality that we played with,” he said. “The discipline that we played with and just the willingness of the guys to do things a different way than they have in the past and just believe in what we’re doing.”
The defensive dominance saw nine tackles for loss and three forced turnovers. Junior Haydn Walters had a team-best 7.5 tackles while junior Mike Cooley posted 3.0 tackles for loss and senior Bryson Raney had 2.0 TFLs. Junior Rason Grail grabbed a pair of interceptions, and sophomore Fischer Buffington hopped on a fumble.
“It was just assignment football,” Verwers said. “Bringing a lot physicality to the game. We’re fortunate to have some good numbers, and we’re not playing a lot of kids both ways. Just taking care of your assignment, paying attention to down and distance and having a good scouting report on them and what to expect out of certain formations and tendencies.”
Offensively, Coach Verwers’ team was thrown an early curveball with an injury to junior fullback Josh Lopez. That limited what they could do, but the simplicity appears to have worked out pretty well with senior Emmet Long rushing for 212 yards and three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Seth Hudson also threw for 92 yards and two touchdowns – both to junior Austin Lack, who finished with 90 yards on four grabs.
“We just went to a couple formations, and we were able to move the ball on the ground,” Verwers noted. “The play-action game with Seth Hudson (worked well). He was able to get off a couple long ones to Austin Lack. We just stayed on our scripts and took care of what we needed to do as far as pass blocking and run blocking, and we were able to move the ball pretty consistently.”
East Union now turns their attention to Lamoni (0-1) in Week 2. The Demons lost their opening-week game to Bedford, 76-6. Long-time coach Bryan Nowlin stepped away from the program following a strong 2021, as did a strong senior class from a year ago.
“It’s tough say with one game tape, but it looks like they may have a little bit of speed,” Verwers said. “We’ll look at that tape and try to get set what we can do to counter what they showed and have a couple wrinkles ready for them. You learn a lot from game one to game two, and I expect they will be a little better and we will be a bit better. I anticipate a strong home crowd and a good effort from the guys. We’ll do what we need to do to win the ballgame.”
Listen to all of KMA’s coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight. Check out the complete interview with Coach Verwers linked below.