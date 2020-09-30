(Afton) -- The East Union Eagles are fresh off win number one of the Tony Neubauer era following an 18-12 triumph over Griswold in Week 5. They will look for Coach Nebauer's second win Friday night when they face East Mills.
"We'll take it," Coach Neubauer said of his team's win. "We've had a lot of moving parts this year for a lot of different reasons. We did a good job, had a nine-minute drive to start the second half and did a lot of nice drives. We've gotten better every week, but it's always exciting to win a football game."
The Eagles' victory came after tough losses to Stanton-Essex, Lenox and CAM and a canceled contest with Fremont-Mills.
The defense flexed its muscle in the victory over Griswold.
"We just played good up front," Neubauer said. "We did a good job of taking what Griswold did well and did a consistent job on defense. It was just a good steady game where we took care of business, had a good week of preparation and took away what they tried to do."
Sophomore Emmet Long has been the workhorse for the Eagles offense this season, posting 443 yards and two scores on 5.8 yards per carry.
"He's steady," Neubauer said. "He just keeps getting better. He's carried the ball about 20-25 times a game. He's just durable and consistent."
Quarterback Augustin McNeill has tossed for two scores and added two on the ground while Scott Driskill has been a playmaker, too.
Coach Neubauer is hopeful his team can use these final couple weeks of the regular season to find some offensive consistency.
"That's the biggest thing that hurts us offensively," he said. "Putting four good quarters of football together -- we haven't done that yet."
Their next opportunity to string together four frames of stellar football comes this Friday against East Mills. The Wolverines (2-3) pose a challenge for opposing defenses with an uncharacteristically balanced offense that runs the ball more than passes, which is unusual for Coach Kevin Schafer's squad. East Mills' balanced attack is paced by quarterback Jackson Wray, who has posted nearly 1,100 total yards and 16 touchdowns.
"Just really well-balanced," Neubauer said. "We have to make sure we are assignment sound on defense and try to get them in uncomfortable situations where they are in second or third and longs. From our schedule, they're the most balanced team we've seen. They can throw and run effectively. We have to be prepared to take away both."
Offensively, Neubauer says it boils down to....consistency.
"Keep moving the ball," he said. "Winning first downs, taking care of the ball. When we throw a good ball, we have to catch it. We just got to keep getting better. We've got a good core group together, so we just got to keep hammering with them and be playing our best football when it matters most."
KMA Sports' coverage from Week 6 begins at 6:20 and runs through midnight on KMA 960 and FM-99.1. The complete interview with Coach Neubauer can be heard below.