(Afton) -- The East Union softball team is playing well headed into a showdown with Martensdale-St.Marys and hope to carry their success into the postseason.
"The girls have really taken on the changes that we have put in place," Coach Todd Verwers said. "Just pleased with their attitude and approach. We've seen some success. Believe in what we are doing and are just really flourishing recently."
The Eagles currently sit at 11-5 on the season and have won seven of their last nine contests.
They recently bounced back from a two-game skid by snatching victories from Central Decatur and Southwest Valley on back-to-back nights. Verwers feels the secret to his team's recent success has been their ability to keep it simple.
"The things I call the basic softball fundamentals," he said. "Putting the ball in play when we're on offense, taking an extra 60 feet whenever we can, extending innings, quality-at bats, making routine plays when we can and taking advantage of the very good pitching we've got recently."
The stellar pitching has come from the arm of sophomore Mallory Raney. Raney has tossed 85 1/3 innings this season with a 1.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts on just 19 walks and has held opposing batters to a .187 average.
Raney's eye-popping numbers have thrown into the mix of the Pride of Iowa's bevy of aces along with TJ Stoaks (Lenox), Kylee Rockhold (Central Decatur) and Sterling Berndt (Wayne). However, Raney does so in a different fashion.
"Mallory is more of what I would label a finesse pitcher," Verwers said. "She has been around the plate, throwing strikes. She's really stepped up and been around the strike-zone and given us opportunities to make routine plays. Her leadership and composure has really let her take a step forward this year."
Offensively, the Eagles have relied on the likes of Kaylin Lack, Noelle McKnight, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Alissa Weinkoetz, Chloe Kerrigan, Sara Collins and Molly McNeill. They are currently hitting .321 as a team and have been crafty on the bases with 47 stolen bags -- the third most in the POI.
"We like to play a little small-ball," Verwers said.
The Eagles' next challenge comes Tuesday when they face Martensdale-St. Marys -- another team who has been on a roar lately.
East Union and Martensdale-St.Marys are in the same region come postseason time, so Verwers admits that could play a factor into some of tonight's decision-making.
"We've kind of got to be smart with what we do," Verwers said. "There's a chance we could play them. But we got to continue to do things and take advantage of the at-bats we are going to have and continue to get a little bit better on defense and have a good, well-rounded game, perform well and not take a step back."
The Eagles open the postseason next Monday against Orient-Macksburg. East Union resides in 1A Region 5, which consists of defending 1A state champ Collins-Maxwell, Martensdale and Southeast Warren.
"I know this sounds cliche, but we've got to take it one game at a time," Verwers said. "If we can do those little things, we can surprise some people. Once you get hot in the postseason, funny things can happen. These kids are really excited about the opportunity."
The complete interview with Coach Verwers can be heard below.