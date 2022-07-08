(Afton) -- The East Union softball team is having its most successful season in the Bound era. They hope to add one more win to the historic season on Friday night when they face Pride of Iowa Conference rival Martensdale-St. Marys in a Class 1A regional semifinal.
The Eagles are 20-12 on the year. This year's win output comes five years removed from a 1-26 season in 2017, and is the latest indication of a program on the rise under state championship coach Todd Verwers.
"I came on four years ago as an assistant," Verwers said. "I saw the makings of something that could be special -- I might have been the only one that saw it. There was so much potential. I thought my philosophies were tailor-made for it. Four years later, we're a softball school. There's so much excitement around our program."
The Eagles are into a regional semifinal for a third consecutive season thanks to a 13-3 win over Lenox on Wednesday night.
"We're enjoying the win and thankful we're still alive," Coach Verwers said. "To get to the pinnacle of high school softball, you have to beat some teams. We have that opportunity."
Coach Verwers' team has used an opportunistic offense this season with a .368 batting average, led by junior Noelle McKnight's .451/.540/.683 line with 20 RBI. Kaitlyn Mitchell hits .436/.476/.532 with 21 RBI, and Sara Collins leads the Eagles' offense with a team-high 33 RBI and .395 line.
Kaylin Lack (.429/.450/.615, 22 RBI), Avery Staver (.418/.495/.557, 24 RBI), Mallory Raney (.325/.366/.481, 23 RBI), Sidney Staver (.286/.394/.411, 9 RBI), Aubrey Hansen (.271/.414/.357, 16 RBI), Eva Sobotka (.271/.386/.343, 16 RBI) and Gwen Nixon (.250/.312/.341) have also contributed to a deep East Union lineup.
The Eagles have used a small-ball approach with 47 sacrifices and 127 stolen bases this year.
"We're not home-run hitters, but we're small-ball specialists," Verwers said. "When you play small high school softball, you can create havoc and put pressure on the other team. That's what we've done this year. We've drilled it into them that we have to get runners on to score."
Raney has been East Union's leading pitcher with a 1.04 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 94 innings, and Collins has a 4.24 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.
The Eagles can wrangle one more win when they take on a familiar foe: Martensdale-St. Marys.
The Blue Devils (22-3) claimed the POI title with a 12-1 outing in conference action and posted two wins over East Union -- 12-1 on June 10th and 13-1 on June 24th.
Coach Verwers said this year's Martensdale-St. Marys squad reminds him of the 2012 Blue Devils squad he led to a state title.
"That was a special team," he said. "To be honest, I see a lot of similarities to that team. They have a lot of great wins. We have to play flawless ball and hit our spots pitching. They're so talented that they haven't faced a lot of pressure or adversity. Creating some of that will help us, but it's a tough task."
They won't be favored, but Verwers feels the Eagles' scrappy small-ball approach prepares them well for Friday's showdown.
"We have some talented kids," he said. "They're looking forward to the challenge. We'll throw everything we have at them."
Check out the full interview with Coach Verwers below.