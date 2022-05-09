(Afton) -- East Union senior Wyatt Carlson will take his baseball talents to Pella to join the Central program.
"I've been looking forward to this for my whole life," Carlson said. "After my junior year, I knew this was a possibility."
Central was the first school Carlson visited. They ultimately won his heart, but he also had interest from other schools, including Buena Vista.
"Everything about Central just felt good," he said. "I ate lunch with the players and coaches, and it was good. Buena Vista was probably my second closest, but I loved Central's coaches and the potential they saw in me."
Carlson wanted somewhere he could develop as a player.
"Getting stronger and improving on my batting are important steps," he said. "And Central has a great weight-lifting program."
Carlson has been a five-sport athlete for the Eagles during his prep career, so he hopes focusing on only one sport will help develop his baseball skills.
"Once I fully focus on baseball, I feel I will be so much better than I am now."
Carlson joins a Central program that went 16-23 this season under coach Casey Klunder.
"The coaching staff is great," Carlson said. "He always reached out to me and asked how I was doing. He thinks I'll progress throughout my years."
Carlson hit .492 with eight RBI last season while playing the shortstop position. However, his collegiate future might come at second base or in the outfield.
"At Central, they focus on offense. and put the best offensive players on defense," he said. "I'm comfortable going anywhere. I'm excited to show what I have."
Check out the full interview with Carlson below.