(Afton) -- East Union junior Noelle McKnight reached a career milestone this past week, earning the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week award.
McKnight, who leads off and plays first base for the Eagles (18-10, 4-7), reached 100 career stolen bases over the weekend.
“My coach always gives me the sign, and my teammates always take a pitch for me so I can get down there,” McKnight said.
Most impressively, McKnight has never been caught stealing during her prolific career of base-stealing. The secret?
“You’ve got to get a good jump,” she said. “It’s definitely about getting a good jump.”
During the 44th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar season, McKnight was a perfect 13-for-13 in stolen bases, reaching the millstone. She also hit .421/.560/.684 with 12 runs scored during a 4-3 week that culminated with a Fremont-Mills Tournament championship.
“That gave us a lot of confidence, getting close to postseason,” McKnight said. “We were out a few seniors this weekend, so the younger girls stepped up a lot and played positions they weren’t really used to. It’s hard at first knowing (the seniors aren’t going to be there), but the younger girls have done a really good job of stepping up.”
McKnight, who says she’s also approaching 100 career hits and 100 career runs, is now hitting.441/.547/.721 in 28 games this season. She hopes to continue her hot stretch as they enter the postseason on Friday against Bedford.
“I think we got a pretty good draw,” she said. “We got Bedford the last time (we played them), and then we get the winner of Murray and Lenox. We could possibly have a Murray rematch, which we lost to by one last time. We’re going to be ready.”
Listen to much more with McKnight in the full interview from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review linked below.