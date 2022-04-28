(Afton) -- East Union standout Mallory Raney wasn't ready to give up her softball career.
Fortunately, the pitcher's commitment to SWCC means she doesn't have to.
"I never saw myself playing softball after high school," she said. "I thought my senior year would be my last year."
Raney says she planned to attend SWCC's nursing program and not playing softball, but an interaction with legendary SWCC head coach Danny Jensen piqued her interest.
"He called me and told me he wanted me to come play for him," Raney she said. "I told him I would think about it. We communicated more, and I decided to play. Softball is something I don't think I could give up yet. It's a wonderful game. I decided I couldn't give it up. SWCC is the place I needed to be. I couldn't turn down."
Jensen was familiar with Raney because he coached against Raney's teams while the legendary coach was still at Murray.
"He's a wonderful person," Raney said. "It's a blessing. Every person I talked to said that Danny Jensen is the coach they would choose to play under. He's phenomenal and has many years under his belt. He knows the game of softball like the back of his hand."
Aside from her familiarity with Coach Jensen, the nursing program at SWCC made it the perfect fit.
"It fit in like a glove," she said. "I couldn't turn down softball if I was going there anyway."
Raney threw 138 innings for the Eagles last season while compiling a 16-9 record, 1.47 ERA and 173 strikeouts.
Her numbers were stellar, but she wants more.
"I'm a perfectionist," she said. "It wouldn't be a game if there weren't mistakes. I'm going to work on my mental state. You have to be strong and not doubt yourself. Softball is definitely a mental game."
Raney also wants to make the most of her opportunity at SWCC, an opportunity she never expected.
"I hope SWCC brings me many new friends," she said. "I look forward to the experience of the college level."
Check out the full interview with Raney below.