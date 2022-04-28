Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Showers and a few thundershowers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers and a few thundershowers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.