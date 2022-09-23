(Jefferson) -- Greene County (4-1) dominated Clarinda (2-3) en route to a 43-12 victory in Class 2A District 8 battle.
“We wanted to come out and start fast and we did that,” Greene County head coach Caden Duncan said. “We jumped on it right away. We wanted to establish the run but also spread things out more than we did last week. We kind of kept [Clarinda] guessing and tried to keep them on their heels.”
Big plays from quarterback Gabe Ebersole and his slew of weapons kept the Clarinda defense on its heels throughout the game.
“My receivers are great,” Ebersole said. “We work on it every single day. We’re always throwing before and after practice. Coach knows my favorite routes, he knows I love to get outside the pocket because I think that’s the best part of my game. My receivers make some great catches to make me look good, too.”
Ebersole finished the night with three touchdown passes and a score on the ground.
“I definitely have spots I can improve,” Ebersole said. “My line did great for me, [Clarinda] definitely sent some [blitzes] at times, so I just took what I had. My receivers gave me great opportunities to make great throws and it was a fun game to play.”
The Rams started the game with a lightning fast touchdown drive capped off by a touchdown pass from Ebersole to Camden Strennen from seven yards out.
It didn’t take long for Greene County to find the endzone again. On the next possession, Patrick Daughtery broke free for an 18-yard touchdown scamper.
After the Rams took a 16-0 lead off a Nathan Behne field goal, Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
The Rams answered with a 70-yard kickoff return of their own from Richard Daughtery. Four plays later, Ebersole scored on a QB sneak.
With under a minute remaining in the first half, Greene County continued to pour it on. Ebersole completed a pass to Richard Daughtery for a 40-yard gain to set up first and goal before Patrick Daughtery finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, giving the Rams a 30-6 lead at halftime.
“Last week all we did was run the ball, so we wanted to show that we’re pretty multiple,” Duncan said. “If [Clarinda] wanted to crowd the box, we knew we could pass the ball and even if they did crowd the box, we could run it at times, too.”
Clarinda opened the second half with a scoring drive of its own, finished by an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Brown.
The momentum didn’t last long, as the Cardinals stalled out inside Greene County territory on the next possession. The Rams capitalized on a turnover-on-downs when Nicholas Stream caught a tunnel screen and took it to the house for a 46-yard touchdown.
Sans a handful of plays, Greene County shut down Clarinda’s offense throughout the contest.
“We wanted to negate [Clarinda’s] big plays and disrupt some of their routes,” Duncan said. “They have really good playmakers, so we wanted to disrupt their timing a little bit and send some pressure.”
The scoring frenzy from Greene County’s offense concluded with a touchdown pass from Ebersole to tight end Jesse Miller.
Greene County improved to 4-1 with this win and sits atop Class 2A District 8.
“We’ve been grinding and it’s starting to pay off, you can tell,” Ebersole said. “A lot of people doubted us and thought we lost everybody last year, but we just wanted to come out and prove that we didn’t lose as many people as they thought we did and we can still be just as could as we were last year, if not better.”
Next up, Greene County travels to Red Oak for a road date with the Tigers, while Clarinda returns home for a bout with rival Shenandoah.
View the full interviews with Ebersole and Duncan below.