(KMAland) -- Elmwood-Murdock’s Brenna Schmidt, Auburn’s Carly Gardner and Johnson County Central’s Ava Berkebile have been named All-East Central Nebraska Conference first team for volleyball.
Palmyra’s Lillian Parolek, Tatum Backemeyer of Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City’s Lexi Brewer and Olivia Swanson of Auburn were picked to the second team. Third team members included Libbie Ball of Palmyra, Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon and Laney Frahm and Falls City’s Chase Nolte.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Bailey Frahm and Madison Justesen, Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson, Ashleigh Kirkendall and Makinley Scholl, Johnson County Central’s Arely Cabrales and Rylie Hale Keller of Palmyra nabbed honorable mention nods.
View the complete list of honorees below.