(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference has released winter sports all-conference awards for girls and boys wrestling and girls and boys basketball.
In girls wrestling, Weeping Water claimed six spots with Riley Hohn (100), Raelyn Wilson (114), Dakota Rieman (120), Libby Sutton (132), Samantha Burch (152) and Bridget Murdoch (165) all securing honors. Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers (107) and Sarah Freeman (126, at-large), and Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (100, at-large) and Rita Ceballos (145) were other honorees from the area.
On the boys wrestling side, Falls City claimed five honors with Kaleb Zulkoski (113), Wyatt Olberding (132), Robert Gilkerson (145), Thomas Fields (195) and Jaden Nolte (285). Auburn and Palmyra have two each in Dakoda Oden (106) and Brad Hall (160) for the Bulldogs and Dedrick Dowding (152) and Evan Bryan-Aldrich (220) for the Panthers. Weeping Water’s Lucas Gage was an at-large chosen at 120.
In girls hoops, Elmwood-Murdock’s Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm were both tabbed to the first team while teammate Brenna Schmidt was a second-team choice and Tatum Backemeyer landed on the the third team. Laney Frahm was also an honorable mention for the Knights.
Weeping Water’s Karley Ridge, Falls City’s Madi Jones and Jaeleigh Darnell of Auburn were second team picks, and Sydney Binder and Melody Billings of Auburn and Falls City’s Makinley Scholl of Falls City landed on the third team. Other area girls named honorable mentions are Emma Swanda and Ava Berkebile of Johnson County Central, Weeping Water’s Kiera Brack, Palmyra’s Rylie Walter and Kinsley Havranek and Auburn’s Olivia Swanson.
Palmyra’s Andrew Waltke, Maverick Binder of Auburn and Trey Holthus of Johnson County Central were all picked to the boys basketball first team. Second-team choices went to Palmyra’s Zach Fitzpatrick and Skyler Roybal of Auburn. On the third team, Elmwood-Murdock’s Reid Fletcher, Auburn’s Marcus Hudson and Ryan Binder and Falls City’s Jaxyn Strauss were picked.
Area honorable mentions belonged to Jon Duncan and Keegan Jones from Johnson County Central, Weeping Water’s Hunter Mortimer and Carter Mogenson, Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Rust and Carson Bredemeier of Falls City.