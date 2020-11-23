(KMAland) -- The East Central Nebraska Conference has announced the all-conference volleyball selections from this past season.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Brenna Schmidt and Auburn’s Carly Gardner are among those on the first team.
In addition, Palmyra’s Jami Gabriel, Johnson County Central’s Ava Berkebile and Auburn’s Desire Mowery were named to the second team.
Third team honors went to Auburn’s Olivia Swanson, Elmwood-Murdock’s Tatum Backemeyer, Palmyra’s Libbie Ball and RaeAnn Thompson of Falls City.
Weeping Water’s Addi Bickford and Reagan Aronson were honorable mention choices while Johnson County Central’s Morgan Moran and Palmyra’s Lillian Parolek also nabbed honorable mention nods.