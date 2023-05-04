(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls soccer team started the year 0-2 but has been on a tear since.
The Titans (10-3) tested themselves early in the season with one-goal losses to Skutt Catholic and Southeast Polk. They've since gone 10-1 with wins over Kuemper Catholic, Omaha South, Omaha Mercy, Denison-Schleswig, Atlantic, Glenwood, Creston, Sioux City East, St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson.
"The success has been because of the girls' efforts to make sure we're improving every week," Coach Jesse Smith said. "We had a lot of turnover with eight graduating seniors. The focus was on getting the girls up to speed. To their credit, they're doing that well."
Last year's KMAland Soccer Player of the Year, Hana Daoudi, was one of those eight seniors. Daoudi's graduation meant the Titans had to replace 40 goals from last year.
"I felt we have a lot of talented offensive players," Smith said. "We have good leadership, so they stepped in and took the reins. The ball has been spread out well and we're getting a lot of people in the stat sheet. When she left, the other attackers picked up."
The Titans have a four-headed monster this year with Haylee Erickson (23 goals, 10 assists), Gracie Hays (17 goals, 15 assists), Reagan Lea (9 goals, 4 assists) and Maya Humlicek (5 goals, 9 assists).
"The vision Gracie has to help find some of them, she does a great job," Smith said. "Haylee is physical and has great pace. Reagan is a pacey winger, and Maya is in there, too. They're good with the ball and play off each other well."
Lewis Central's defense -- led by goalie Jemi Cornelison -- has allowed 15 goals in 1,798 minutes of action this year.
"We tried to learn our defensive shape," Smith said. "I think it's gotten better. I thought we did well with that in the Skutt game. We've continued to progress with that and the transition from defense to offense."
The Titans return to action Friday in an intriguing non-conference bout with Abraham Lincoln before concluding their regular season with Harlan (Monday), Norwalk (May 12th) and Waverly-Shell Rock (May 12th).
"Get better every week," Smith said of his message to the team. "I felt we regressed a little bit this week. Our focus is making sure we're consistent in showing, being prepared and respecting our opponents. On the field, we're focusing on transitioning. Sometimes, we're a little sluggish."
Hear more from Coach Smith below.