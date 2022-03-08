(Waukee) -- One of the most prolific scorers to ever grace KMAland is the engineer behind Waukee Northwest's first state tournament appearance in program history.
Brett Watson shined at Elk Horn-Kimballton from 1997 to 2000 with 2,355 points -- the 10th most in state history. The soon-to-be IHSAA Hall of Famer is now in charge of the newborn Waukee Northwest boys basketball program, the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A State Tournament.
"It's a special moment that these kids will remember for their whole life," Watson said. "It's a lot of validation for the unseen hours they've put in."
According to data from the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, Waukee is the fastest-growing city in Iowa. That growth led to a new school: Waukee Northwest, which formed this year.
Waukee High rolled to a Class 4A title last year. And while Waukee Northwest was fortunate enough to gain many talented athletes from Waukee, many of the state championship contributors graduated, leading to some growing pains for the fledgling Waukee Northwest program to work through.
"The biggest challenge was experience," Watson said. "The team Waukee had last year was so loaded with talent. We only had two guys coming into this year that had ever put on a varsity uniform. For them to get accustomed to varsity basketball took a little bit, but I've been proud of their growth."
The Wolves overcame their youth and inexperience to post a 20-4 record in the CIML and qualify for state after postseason victories over Southeast Polk and Urbandale.
"It took us a little while to get everyone to understand their roles and gel," Watson said. "We've made some changes and feel like we are playing good basketball. We are looking forward to the state tournament."
Division I prospect Pryce Sandfort leads the Wolves offense. Sandfort, who has offers from Drake, Iowa and Washington State, averages 27.2 points per game -- the second-best in the state.
"It's his character," Watson says about his star player. When you have a kid like him that puts in so much time and talent but has character and selflessness, I knew we were going to have a special group."
Sandfort leads a selfless group that also consists of Cade Kelderman (16.1 PPG), Henry Manning (11.0 PPG) and Grant Tigges (8.5 PPG).
The Wolves open the state tournament when they face Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a state quarterfinal. The Cougars (20-3) average 69.2 points per game and have three scorers in double figures: Colby Dolphin (14.1 PPG), Kenzie Reed (12.4 PPG) and Jackson Bowman (10.4 PPG).
Watson says the tape on Kennedy is like looking in a mirror.
"They look similar to us," he said. "They have some good guards, and they pick up full-court man. We have to make sure we're disciplined on both ends. It's a cliche, but we don't want to beat ourselves. We have to fine-tune some things, but it's fun to see somebody that plays a style like we do. We'll see how that comes to fruition on Wednesday."
Waukee Northwest/Cedar Rapids Kennedy is a 10:30 tip on Wednesday morning.