(KMAland0) -- Woodbine's Landon Bendgen and Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the first state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
The full rankings can be found here while the complete list of ranked KMAlanders is below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
10. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine
12. Madison Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia
17. Stefi Beisswenger, JR, Audubon
19. Karson Oberender, SO, Martensdsale-St. Marys
27. Carly Henderson, SR, Riverside
28. Allysen Johnsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine
15. Daniel Schoening, SR, Ankeny Christian
17. Gunner Wagner, JR, Woodbine
19. Owen Wise, SR, St. Albert
27. Mason McCready, SR, Riverside
CLASS 2A GIRLS
14. Raenna Henke, JR, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
5. Treyton Schaapherder, SR, Clarinda
10. Kyle Wagoner, JR, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
2. Lindsey Sonderman, JR, Harlan
9. Claire Pellett, SR, Atlantic
12. Madelyn Berglund, JR, Glenwood
26. Brooklyn Stanley, SR, Bishop Heelan
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Ethan Eichhorn, SR, Lewis Central
5. Bryant Keller, SR, Glenwood
9. Kade Diercks, SR, Lewis Central
16. Andrew Smith, SR, Glenwood
25. Richard Gonzalez, JR, Denison-Schleswig
27. Ryan North, SR, Kuemper Catholic
30. Trace Obbink, SR, LeMars
CLASS 4A GIRLS
None
CLASS 4A BOYS
7. Natnael Kifle, SR, Sioux City North