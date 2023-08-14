Landon Bendgen, Woodbine

(KMAland0) -- Woodbine's Landon Bendgen and Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn are ranked No. 1 in their respective classes in the first state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches. 

The full rankings can be found here while the complete list of ranked KMAlanders is below. 

CLASS 1A GIRLS

10. Addison Murdock, SR, Woodbine 

12. Madison Sporrer, JR, Logan-Magnolia

17. Stefi Beisswenger, JR, Audubon

19. Karson Oberender, SO, Martensdsale-St. Marys

27. Carly Henderson, SR, Riverside

28. Allysen Johnsen, SO, Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 1A BOYS 

1. Landon Bendgen, SR, Woodbine

15. Daniel Schoening, SR, Ankeny Christian

17. Gunner Wagner, JR, Woodbine 

19. Owen Wise, SR, St. Albert

27. Mason McCready, SR, Riverside

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

14. Raenna Henke, JR, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

5. Treyton Schaapherder, SR, Clarinda

10. Kyle Wagoner, JR, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

2. Lindsey Sonderman, JR, Harlan

9. Claire Pellett, SR, Atlantic

12. Madelyn Berglund, JR, Glenwood

26. Brooklyn Stanley, SR, Bishop Heelan

CLASS 3A BOYS 

1. Ethan Eichhorn, SR, Lewis Central

5. Bryant Keller, SR, Glenwood

9. Kade Diercks, SR, Lewis Central

16. Andrew Smith, SR, Glenwood

25. Richard Gonzalez, JR, Denison-Schleswig

27. Ryan North, SR, Kuemper Catholic

30. Trace Obbink, SR, LeMars

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

None

CLASS 4A BOYS 

7. Natnael Kifle, SR, Sioux City North

