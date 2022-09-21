(KMAland) -- The latest Class 1A boys state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Country Coaches features three KMAlanders in the top five.
Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn is the top-ranked boys runner at No. 2 in Class 3A while Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman is No. 4 in Class 3A.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
7. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia
12. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars
16. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia
22. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon
25. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside
CLASS 1A BOYS
3. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley
4. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine
5. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert
8. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning
19. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley
23. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur
27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine
CLASS 2A GIRLS
5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda
11. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 2A BOYS
23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda
27. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda
CLASS 3A GIRLS
4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan
10. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic
18. Clare Pellett, JR, Atlantic
20. Maddie Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan
22. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood
24. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig
CLASS 3A BOYS
2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central
8. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood
20. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood
24. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central
CLASS 4A GIRLS
24. Elizabeth Jordan, SR, Sioux City North
CLASS 4A BOYS
4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North
5. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North