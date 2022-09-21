IATC

(KMAland) -- The latest Class 1A boys state rankings released by the Iowa Association of Track & Country Coaches features three KMAlanders in the top five. 

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn is the top-ranked boys runner at No. 2 in Class 3A while Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman is No. 4 in Class 3A. 

View the full release here

CLASS 1A GIRLS

7. Madison Sporrer, SO, Logan-Magnolia

12. Rylee Dunkin, SR, Twin Cedars

16. Allysen Johnsen, FR, Logan-Magnolia

22. Stefi Beisswenger, SO, Audubon

25. Carly Henderson, JR, Riverside

CLASS 1A BOYS 

3. Patrick Heffernan, SR, Boyer Valley

4. Landon Bendgen, JR, Woodbine

5. Colin Lillie, SR, St. Albert

8. Caden Keller, SR, IKM-Manning

19. Doug Berg, SR, Nodaway Valley

23. Vincent Carcamo, SR, Central Decatur 

27. Gunner Wagner, SO, Woodbine 

CLASS 2A GIRLS 

5. Mayson Hartley, SR, Clarinda

11. Raenna Henke, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 2A BOYS 

23. Treyton Schaapherder, JR, Clarinda

27. Kyle Wagoner, SO, Clarinda

CLASS 3A GIRLS

4. Lindsey Sonderman, SO, Harlan

10. Ava Rush, SR, Atlantic

18. Clare Pellett, JR, Atlantic

20. Maddie Demke, JR, Bishop Heelan

22. Madelyn Berglund, SO, Glenwood

24. Lola Mendlik, SO, Denison-Schleswig

CLASS 3A BOYS

2. Ethan Eichhorn, JR, Lewis Central

8. Bryant Keller, JR, Glenwood

20. Andrew Smith, JR, Glenwood

24. Kade Diercks, JR, Lewis Central

CLASS 4A GIRLS 

24. Elizabeth Jordan, SR, Sioux City North

CLASS 4A BOYS 

4. Natnael Kifle, JR, Sioux City North

5. Gabe Nash, SR, Sioux City North 

