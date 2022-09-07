(Council Bluffs) -- One of the state's top runners leads a talented and goal-oriented Lewis Central boys cross country lineup.
The Titans have seen plenty of stiff competition in their first two meets in Glenwood and Ames.
"We've been happy with their effort," Coach Taylor May said. "Every single person has given quality effort every day. That doesn't always happen, but it's shown in the meets."
Lewis Central finished second in Glenwood behind a state-rated Glenwood team and finished 12th in a loaded field in Ames. They currently sit No. 11 in the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches' Class 3A Team Rankings.
"Glenwood was a solid performance for us," May said. "Obviously, Glenwood is a tremendous team, but we felt good about the finish. Ames was a grind, but it's been a good start to the season."
Junior Ethan Eichhorn was the individual champion in both races.
Eichhorn is a two-time state qualifier and defending Hawkeye Ten Conference champion. He finished 13th in Class 4A last year and is currently ranked No. 2 by the IATC in Class 3A.
"He's not only talented, but he works hard," May said. "He's probably one of the hardest-working athletes I've seen. He's also the smartest runner I've ever coached. He knows what he needs to do. That's the biggest thing from. He's a smart runner."
Eichhorn's progression and talent make for some high goals.
"His goal is to be a state champion," May said. "The possibilities are endless. I think he can compete. He has the determination to make the state championship a reality."
Aside from Eichhorn, Kade Diercks, Marshall Arkfeld, Richard Selken and Haidyn Cox also contribute.
"Those guys really stepped up this summer and put in the time," May said. "The younger kids are seeing how hard they're working. That's pushing everybody along, and that's great to see."
Lewis Central returns to action on Saturday with their home meet at Iowa Western. The Titans welcome Underwood, Treynor, Plattsmouth, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, AHSTW, Heartland Christian and St. Albert.
Coach May wants his team to use this meet as another opportunity to build towards their vision of peaking in October.
"We always look for continuous improvement," he said. "And we want improvement from week to week. The end goal is October."
Check out the full interview with Coach May below.